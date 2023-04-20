International soccer has some safety rules in order to preserve the health of the players. This implies taking care that they are exposed to hostile environments such as high and low temperatures that can occur in some regions of the planet. But undoubtedly the terrain that athletes fear the most are those where oxygen is scarce.

La Paz, Quito, Cusco and even Bogotá, are some of the places feared by elite soccer players for being very high meters above sea level, because competing in these spaces entails having a lung capacity well trained to solve the lack of oxygenation.

However, there is a place where a small club faced all the odds playing at more than 4,300 meters high, which made him win the title of the ‘highest in the world’ club.

It was about the Volcano Mines Unionlocated in the city of Cerro de Pasco, Peru, and whose stadium, the Daniel Alcides Carrión, presumes to be the most difficult stage in football.

Although it already presumes to be a problem due to the conditions in which it was built, the grass is very close to the grandstand and the grass is synthetic Therefore, the game modality changes completely compared to a natural grass field, since the ball runs faster.

The miner’s club



This club was born from the idea of ​​having a place of recreation for the miners, since Cerro de Pasco is considered one of the mining areas most influential legal and illegal in Peru. It was founded on April 23, 1974 in order to hold a representation for the city in the ‘king’ sport.

In the hands of the Engineer Heráclio Ríos Quinteros it has its first President, who begins to design the path so that his squad can participate in more and better tournaments. Three years after its foundation. He managed to enter the Chaupimarca province league, winning several titles.

Entering the 80s, it reaches the first division, achieving the goal of making visible the almost 60,000 inhabitants who support this modest but complicated team. Although his passage through the highest category limited to just 15 years (1986-2001)claim to have been undefeated by more than two in local condition.

last known team of Unión Minas Volcán in 2010 Photo: Alejandro Pelgrino / Sports Antenna

there were always complaints

As expected, the Unión Minas Volcán received the reproach of the most prestigious clubs of the Inca country due to the conditions to which their footballers were subjected when playing at more than 400 thousand meters high. They stated that it was thanks to the height and not to the sporting level that they managed to maintain themselves in the most important circuit.

Since 2012 he has not participated in professional tournaments

However, despite the restrictions imposed by FIFA, players and managers, the WHO has stated that every human being is capable of adapting to high altitude conditions and does not represent a health problem.

In these times, Daniel Alcides Carrión receives matches of the Copa Perú, as well as the Cerro de Pasco League. A few years ago, in 2012, it underwent a remodeling to improve details of the field and the stands.

In the same way, ‘The mining roller’ He has not managed to return to the first division, being a desire for the inhabitants of a municipality that lives submerged in structural problems of poverty and violence.

Although the stadium does not have a prestigious infrastructure, it is equal to or worse than other elite places to practice soccer, since it is not easy to compete there.

He disappeared?



After their relegation in 2001, the club faced serious financial problems and was close to disappearing. He stayed away from the courts until 2007, when he received financial support from the Volcán company.

However, in 2010 he became champion of the Pasco Superior League, but then he disappeared from records until today, since he has not starred in a professional tournament for more than ten years.

