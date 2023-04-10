The incredible story of the Isola delle Rose: plot, true story, cast, trailer, streaming of the film on Rai 2

The incredible story of the Isola delle Rose is the film broadcast this evening, Monday 10 April (Easter Monday), on Rai 2 from 21.20 in first vision. The 2020 film directed by Sidney Sibilia had great success on Netflix and now lands in the clear on Rai. The film is inspired by a true story: that of Isola delle Rose, the artificial platform created by the engineer Giorgio Rosa, which became a micronation on 1 May 1968 and was demolished in February 1969. In the cast we find great actors such as Elio Germano, Matilda De Angelis, Leonardo Lidi, Fabrizio Bentivoglio and Luca Zingaretti. Below is the complete plot, the cast and where to stream The Incredible Story of the Rose Island.

Plot: true story

The film is based on real events that took place in the late 60s in the waters of the Adriatic Sea, not far from the coasts of Romagna. As incredible as the title of the film by the director of I stop when I want it is, the story is that of Giorgio Rosa (Elio Germano), a mechanical engineer from Bologna, in his early forties at the time, who created an independent microstate off Rimini. The few hundred square meters of the nation called the “Esperantist Republic of the Rose Island” were those of an artificial platform designed by Giorgio Rosa himself.

The incredible story of the Isola delle Rose: the cast

An exceptional cast for this film starring Elio Germano. At his side we find Matilda De Angelis, Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Luca Zingaretti, François Cluzet, Thomas Wlaschiha, Leonardo Lidi, Alberto Astorri and Violetta Zironi. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Elio Germano: Giorgio Rosa

Matilda De Angelis Gabriella

Leonardo Lidi: Maurizio Orlandini

Fabrizio Bentivoglio: Franco Restivo

Luca Zingaretti as Giovanni Leone

François Cluzet: Jean Baptiste Toma

Tom Wlaschiha: W. R. Neumann

Alberto Astorri: Peter Bernardini

Violetta Zironi: Franca

Ascanio Balbo: Charles

Marco PancraziBruno Spaggiari

Fabrizio Rongione as monsieur Carlozzi

Andrea Pennacchi: Ulysses Rose

Federico Pacifici: Admiral

Christian Ginepro: policeman in Bologna

Luca Della Bianca: Francesco Cossiga

Trailer

Now let’s see the trailer of the film produced by Netflix and broadcast this evening on Rai 2.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Incredible Story of the Rose Island on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Monday 10 April 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.