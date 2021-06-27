An incredible story, worthy of the great novels. Drafted at the last minute to compete in the European Championship held in Sweden, Denmark would finally be crowned against Germany on June 26, 1992. A look back at one of the biggest surprises in contemporary football, told by Henrik Larsen, anonymous hero and top scorer of this edition.
Fairy tales are full of unsuspected heroes. If Charles Perrault’s Tom Thumb is a reference in the world of literature, Denmark’s 1992 Odyssey is the reference in football history.
Fifteen days before the tournament, the UN imposed sanctions on a war-torn Yugoslavia. UEFA was quick to exclude the nation in danger from the tournament. The Danes did not qualify initially, but were called up at the last minute.
After finishing second to Yugoslavia in the group stage, Brian Laudrup’s team had already lost the Swedish European Championship on 13 November 1991, the date of their last qualifying match against Northern Ireland (2-1).
At the end of the season, coach Richard Møller Nielsen’s men were looking forward to a holiday in the sun instead of going to the European Championships in Scandinavia.
“A lot of the players had planned to fly to Italy, Greece or Spain,” Henrik Larsen, the unrecognized forward from the generation of ’92, told our colleagues from 90min France. The coach had planned to renovate his kitchen.
WITHOUT THE STAR MICHAEL LAUDRUP
“” We only had four days to prepare. So we arrived on Monday and we had to play England on Friday. It was not ideal. “”
– Henrik Larsen
“We weren’t supposed to be there, so we just had to play a friendly against the Russians,” recalls Larsen, future top scorer of the tournament. “It was supposed to be a casual friendly, but in the end it turned out to be an important match in our preparation.”
A notable absence was that of Barcelona teacher Michael Laudrup, who was absent due to a disagreement with the coach.
“The absence of Michael Laudrup was not a problem for the team,” said the Danish forward. “It was an opportunity for other players to take center stage. And, in a way, it made me join the starting team,” he joked, with the humor that characterizes him.
AMBITIONS MEASURES
On June 11, 1992 he faced England, and expectations were obviously low, but not low enough to shake the team spirit.
“We didn’t want to go to Sweden and be 3-0 up in every game. Our ambition was to do well, but obviously not to win the Euro,” Larsen said. Our main objective was not to score goals.
That goal was perfectly achieved against the English, with a 0-0 draw that is far from memorable, but perfectly illustrates the collective strength of this team.
“We didn’t think too much about the results, but we believed in ourselves. Everybody thought we were going to play our three league games and go home. But in the end we never came home (laughs).”
Not even the 1-0 defeat to Sweden in their second match did not affect the morale of the Danes:
“After the draw against England and that defeat, we still believed in qualifying for the semi-finals,” he admits.
FRANCE, THE TURNING POINT
Therefore, the classification is at stake against the French team captained by Jean-Pierre Papin, recent winner of the 1991 Ballon d’Or.
“” It was a match in which we went through all the emotions. I think the French underestimated us and thought they would easily qualify with a draw. “”
– Henrik Larsen
The condescension of the team of then coach Michel Platini was broken after eight minutes of play and with the goal of our interviewee: “We had a very good game. We had a very good game,” Larsen recalls fondly, “I scored at the beginning with my left foot in the right corner. It was a great goal, very important for the team. “
Despite a draw from the inevitable Papin, France’s only satisfaction at this European Championship, Lars Elstrup, a modest Odense BK striker, put the “Danish Dynamite” into the semi-finals to face the ogre of the tournament: the Dutch champion.
Coming out of the group stage was a miracle. What followed against the Netherlands was irrational. Ronald Koeman, Marco van Basten, Frank Rijkaard, Dennis Bergkamp, Ruud Gullit … A constellation of stars, crowned four years earlier in Germany.
Henrik Larsen, who scored two goals and was the hero of that match, recalls:
“It is indisputably one of the best memories of my career. The result was 2-2 until the end of regulation time and some of our players had to play injured because we had no more substitutions. But we struggled and reached the penalty shoot-out.
Marco van Basten, the scorer of one of the tournament’s most legendary goals four years earlier, was the second shooter, but was denied by the legendary Peter Schmeichel. The Danes, for their part, were not wrong and once again pushed the limits of what was possible.
The final pits Jürgen Klinsmann’s Germany against the Danish anomaly. A match for history. Ninety minutes to write one of the most beautiful pages in football.
After the game against the Netherlands we were all burned out and we only had four days off before the final, “Larsen recalled. The truth is that we had a small party after the victory in the semi-finals and we went to bed on Tuesday morning to play the final on Friday, “he reveals with a smile.
The adrenaline eventually overcame the fatigue, allowing the Scandinavians to sublimate themselves. “It wasn’t the best preparation, but after John Jensen’s first goal we all got psyched up and said ‘we can do it.’
“Then we celebrated it, of course! First in our hotel, then in Copenhagen, where we paraded on a bus with 150,000 mad people. It was incredible! For a small country like Denmark, it is a once in a lifetime experience,” said Larsen , her eyes still wide with excitement.
During the tournament, we didn’t realize the magnitude of our achievement and the fervor of the Danish people, “he says. Only when you look back do you realize it, when people come up to you and talk about 92 as if we were heroes or inspirations. “, He said.
It is also the result of the good performances of the national team before this European Championship, “he said. Our generation was inspired by the one that played in the Euro Cups in 1984 and 1988 and in the World Cup in Mexico in 1986. They were the ones who laid the foundations of our success.
WILL THEY REPEAT ACHIEVEMENT AT EURO 2020?
“This time they won’t have their own fans like in the group stage,” he said. We had a lot of Danish fans in Sweden who came to support us throughout the tournament because they could take the ferry and it was easy to get there. We already saw against Russia (a 4-1 win) how much our fans can lift us up.
Without the fans, but in the same spirit, the companions of Kasper Schmeichel, the legitimate heir to his father’s legacy, are forced to dream of following in the footsteps of their illustrious predecessors.
“The important thing was that the team got going and gave everything. The important thing was that the team stepped forward and gave everything, and it already has, in a difficult context,” he said. So we can already be proud of them, “he concluded perfectly.
