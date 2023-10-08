Two friends, the nineties, the deepest Italian province, music, success against all expectations. The story of 883 is already in itself a story that seems to have come from the fervent mind of an imaginative author, perfect material to make a TV series in two seasons (following the band’s first two albums), branded Sky Original, produced by Matteo Rovere and Sydney Sibiliathe latter also in his first attempt as a series director which he shares with Francesco Ebbasta (Goodbye fucking green faces, Generation 56k) and Alice Filippi (On the most beautiful, SIC).

“They Killed Spider-Man – The True Story of the 883” it will be available in 2024 on Sky and streaming on NOW. “In the 90s the singers were crazy cool. They came out of nowhere: they were first in the charts, but they didn’t show them because they weren’t considered cool enough. They were nerds, but not the sexy ones, the real ones, who claim it in the their texts. Their story is all there and in the choice to call themselves 883, yes the Harley Davidson, but the basic model. Those who were not destined for success, when this word meant something”, says Sibilia (who signs the TV series with Francesco Agostini, Chiara Laudani and Giorgio Nerone), in a break on the set on the outskirts of Rome where the Acquafan in Riccione was rebuilt with the Radio Deejay box in the summer of ’92, where Max and Mauro arrive to perform in front of a crowd of young people and are then called to report by Claudio Cecchetto (Roberto Zibetti). As with films (I Quit Whenever I Want, The Incredible Story of Rose Island, Mixed by Erry), Sydney Sibilia also in this case is fascinated by times gone by. “I like the past because it was tidier. To be successful meant to be successful, for example. Operation revival is just a way to contextualise.”

Filming of the dramedy “They Killed Spider-Man – The True Story of the 883”, a Sky Studios and Greenland production (a Banijay Group company) are in full swing. After a few days in Pavia, the set moved to Rome, where it will continue until early December. Playing Max Pezzali and Mauro Repetto are Elia Nuzzolo and Matteo Oscar Giuggioli (The Invisible Thread, The Lying Down, Your Honor), respectively. “We worked on the observation of Max and Mauro to recreate the characters without imitations and not in a caricature way”, say the two boys, so young that they had to study the 883 from scratch. “We are the multiverse of Max and Mauro”, they joke, incredibly similar to the two artists, not only in physical appearance, but also thanks to the care that costume designers and make-up artists put into reconstructing the atmosphere of that period.

The series tells the story of Pezzali and Repetto, the legendary 90s and the genesis of some of the most famous songs of 883, a duo that against all odds changed Italian music, surprising everyone. It all starts from Pavia at the end of the 1980s. Max loves comics and American music. He is a nonconformist in a city where there is nothing to rebel against. After neglecting high school to follow new friendships and punk evenings, the failure inevitably arrives. This failure actually turns out to be a new, fatal opportunity: in the high school where he moves he has a new classmate, Mauro. Music makes Max and Mauro inseparable. Thanks to Mauro’s driving force, Max embraces his talent and together with him composes the first songs that will be produced by Claudio Cecchetto. The 883 phenomenon is born. “The ambition is to always create a cinematographic project – he underlines Nils Hartmann, Executive Vice President Sky Studios Italy and Germany -. It’s true that it’s a very Italian story, but it’s also true that local is the new global, especially if we think about products like Romanzo Criminale or Gomorrah. When things are authentic they pass.”