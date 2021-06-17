René Higuita (@higuitarene) is considered one of the best goalkeepers in football history, he was the first goalkeeper to score a goal in the @America Cup that was done in #Brazilthe year 1989 and also marked a milestone with the famous clearance of the ‘scorpion’ in 1995. pic.twitter.com/k8MvJGttPP

– Official Bolivia tv (@Canal_BoliviaTV) June 5, 2019