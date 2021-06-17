The America Cup and in 90min we review memorable episodes that happened in the oldest national team competition in the world. In this article, the premiere in the nets of an archer.
Stunning hair and a special aura. Remembered for being a friend of the drug lord Pablo Escobar. He suffered a lot as a child due to the premature loss of his mother. He was born in Colombia, a country that does not usually enjoy football titles very often – it only won a trophy from America. But, on its soil, players emerge who leave their mark, on the spectator’s retina and even in historical books, due to their impudence when playing.
Yes, his name is René Higuita and it is impossible not to know him. In the beginning he was trained as a forward, but he made his debut, he is remembered and made money by goalkeeper and, above all, by the technique of Scorpion. According to the Institute of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), the best South American in his position of the 20th century.
In the national team competition that is about to start, the Mad It played four editions (1987, 1989, 1991 and 1999) and held a record: the first goalkeeper to score a goal. It was against Venezuela, 36 minutes into the game, that ‘1’ celebrated, defeating goalkeeper César Baena, to put his name at the top of the competition and eternalize 7/3/1989 in the memory of the footballing people.
