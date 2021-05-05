On Luna Quemera Street, towards Caseros Avenue, there is an immense and very colorful mural that portrays the entire journey of Henry May, an incredible Huracán fan who walks the corners of the world founding homonyms of the Newbery Globe. His search is broader: to use football as a tool for inclusion and education.

“The idea is to generate a global phenomenon. And that football, through the different Hurricanes, serves to contain the most vulnerable “, May told him in Clarín on his visit to Buenos Aires in 2013. Already then, Together with the Craig Bellamy Foundation, he had already settled in Sierra Leona, in India and Colombia. He also works with other NGOs linked to education (such as Teach First or Enseña por Argentina) and social. In London, this Fulham fan had already formed his own team with friends to compete in the amateur leagues. Sure, dressed with the Globe next to the heart. He was also the creator of the Huracán Foundation on behalf of nuclear to all those Hurricanes and the entire project in general.

Viviana Cialdella, head of the NGO Corazón Quemero, worked alongside him in various solidarity ventures. And tell: “What stands out most about him is his humility, his message of peace, his generous search and his global vision.. It is a pleasure and a pride that he is one of us. “The journalist Brian Pécora, who occasionally hosts him at his house when Henry visits Buenos Aires, tells a surprising detail: although he is already used to television cameras, every time a fan asks him to take a picture he turns red. He is inhibited but invariably accepts. Can’t believe so much darling hanging around That is why he gives each fan who asks for an autograph a postcard of Hurricane FC Sierra Leone. Yes, Hurricane in the middle of Africa.

Henry May, in Sierra Leone. With the Hurricane shirt, of course.

FIFA has already paid attention to his idea. In video exhibited a while ago, in a report presented through their official channel, they praised their project. There May appears playing soccer with her team, in the minor categories of the Football Association. Also counting that idea that was born in the rain and product of chance. He came to Buenos Aires as a tourist, he read the advertisement in the newspaper of that 2008 classic and he went. It rained as if it were a curse, but it was the opposite: it was the blessing of a birth. The game was suspended due to the storm while Huracán won 1-0. In continuity the team lost 4-1. But nothing changed: Henry was already on the move.

The idyll was just beginning. He also saw Boca, Racing, Independiente, River. “With Huracán, something different to everything happened to me. It was my team. My Argentine love.”, he explains whenever he is consulted by this pleasant Englishman who now -for love and conviction is installed in Colombia. Just yesterday – May 4 – was his birthday. He received burning messages from all over the place.

The UK’s Daily Dail publication on the Hurricane FC London gives an account of the global dimension reached by this idea, also born by the enchanting influences of Angel Cappa’s Hurricane, as early as 20009.

It was already clear to him in that 2013 visit in which he also became a partner in the headquarters of Avenida Caseros. And then he received a plaque as a tribute at the Ducó Palace. I was happy. In the following two years, perhaps as Henry as a talisman: he returned to the First Division, won the 2014 Argentine Cup (his first title after 41 years) and the Argentine Super Cup against River de Gallardo, the Star thirteen.

On that occasion, May projected before Clarín’s query: “In the short term: We want to transfer all the passion and love that Huracan fans give us. They showed us that soccer has a unique power that overcomes all differences (England and Argentina, for example) and can unite people and bring happiness. Create different Hurricanes in the world all with a strong link to Teach for All. We understand that the quality of education in the world is a great challenge, something very important. ”That has been happening since then.

The long term is a dream that grows: “Huracán can be the club that is known to the world for its network of different teams, in a sustainable foundation, with that link with Teach for All and other organizations. To show everyone the power of football and the importance of education. Not only in the message but also in the fact“It is the same Henry that when Huracán played the 2016 Copa Sudamericana final against Independiente Santa Fe, in Bogotá, he threw a party that is still remembered in Colombia.

May is a teacher and studied at the University of Nottingham. He’s also a skilled Benny Hill-style joke teller. And he is even encouraged by another Argentine from the opposite sidewalk, Pope Francis: “It must be to be closer to God and thus have divine forgiveness for being a Raven. Or maybe the Pope found out that they are going to open a supermarket in the Vatican”. In short, a burning of law.

