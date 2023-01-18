MILAN. A room for rent in Milan next to your workplace? A daily journey of 700 kilometers from Naples and back is more convenient.

The story of Giuseppina Giuliano, a twenty-nine-year-old Neapolitan employed as a school operator in the Boccioni art school in Piazzale Arduino in Milan is incredible. She was hired on a permanent contract last September, on balance she prefers to wake up every morning at 3 and a half to quickly reach the central station, get on the train and take service in the Lombard capital at 10.30. Same road – in the opposite direction on Frecciarossa – at 18.20 to return to Naples, have dinner and go to sleep.

His salary – tells a The National Daily – is 1,165 euros per month. «Between rent, bills and shopping, I would have consumed everything if I had moved to live in the North, and most likely I would also have had to ask my family to help me financially. Continuing to live in Naples, where I live with my parents, I also manage to have some savings».

Calculator and real estate announcements in hand, renting accommodation in the Lombard capital would have meant spending around 600 euros a month for Giuseppina. An accommodation that – due to its size – she would not even have had the possibility of sharing with a (or a) roommate. So she decided: wake up, breakfast, station, ticket for Italo at 5.05 and off, praying there will never be a delay. Same route, but heading south, with Trenitalia to return to Naples at 10.53 pm, once again hoping for punctuality. Total: 200 euros a month saved, but at the cost of an effort that for now she seems to bear with a smile.