Since we humans are human, every bug that becomes extinct goes to the garbage dump or, at least, to one side of the stove. The recurrence of this custom has given rise and sustenance to a few professions, accompanied by his books and his methods. Among others, to investigate the waste produced by kitchens and butchers of the past, a model that emerged in the mid-nineteenth century in Denmark and linked to the excavation of so-called Køkkenmøddinger, a term coined by the Danish zoologist Japetus Steenstrup (1813-1897) to designate the mixing and mound-shaped accumulation of the shell of mollusks, the utensils used and the bones of the hunted, eaten or slaughtered vertebrates.

Steenstrup, interested in the ancient distribution of oceanic birds, from 1837 studied these characteristic deposits of the coasts of the Baltic and the North Sea, looking at them as ancient beds of mussels that primitive man visited from time to time. In 1848, the archaeologist Jens Asmussen Worsaae (1821-1885) proposed that, in fact, they were prehistoric communal feeders, a controversy settled two years later, when a commission agreed with Worsaae and laid the groundwork for the study. of the diets of the past: the accumulations of shells, far from being natural, they were a result of pre and protohistoric feasts and they also contained proof of the abundance of the giant auk, a bird that no one saw or smelled in Denmark in the 19th century.

François Leguat’s book “Voyage et Avantures de François Leguat e de les Co”, from 1721, with illustrations of a vanished world.

Human garbage dumps became a source of history without words, a model that soon expanded to different parts of the planet, a way to find the bones of those animals exterminated in recent times, when they were already writing and drawing but it was not yet so obvious that to know them, it was necessary to study their internal structures, skin them with their blood still warm so as not to lose any organs, no bones. The auk, Steller’s sea cow, Rodrigues’ loner, and the dodo, the future great star of English literature, had left this world, taking the shape of their stomachs and their bony existence to the grave.. The Danish shellfish, in that sense, were the sea of ​​opportune providing the way to recover them: the recycling of the trash of modernity, its transformation into a scientific object and museum specimen. The “sub-fossils” were born.

The method expanded in several directions: towards the guano deposits of the North Atlantic, towards the beaches of the Bering Strait and towards the British territories in the Indian Ocean. In this case, as an initiative of the British ornithologist Alfred Newton (1829-1907), professor at the University of Cambridge, and Edward, his older brother, who, since 1859, served as an officer of the British administration in Mauritius. Both They resorted to the networks of the colonial administration to trace the probable vestiges of the dodo and the solitaire, two chubby birds obliterated in the 18th century.

Eden on earth

Due to its volcanic origin, its isolation and the type of terrain, Mauricio and Rodrigues – islands that remained uninhabited until the 16th century, located some 2,000 kilometers off the African coast – were home to an enormous diversity of rare plants and animals., absent beyond its contours. Before the arrival of the Portuguese, Mauritius lacked land mammals, a fact that allowed the evolution of a number of flightless birds and several species of large reptiles. At present, barely 2% of this native forest survives: over these five hundred years, more than 100 species have become extinct, most in the century that followed the 1690s, coinciding with the Dutch and French rule. The extraction of ebony, the introduction of sugar cane from Java, the exponential increase in the population as a result of the slaves brought from Mozambique and Zanzibar and the incorporation of the islands to the commercial routes of the Companies of the Indies, collaborated so that , In 1810, nothing of the original landscape will remain.

Letter from Leguat of his settlement in Rodrigues. Rodrigues solitaires can be seen scattered all over the map.

That year the English took control of Mauritius, ending in the last century. The Newtons would take advantage of this period to find tangible evidence of the fauna described in the adventures and pictures of the French Huguenot François Leguat (1637? -1735) – an expatriate abandoned in Rodrigues – in which not everyone believed.

In February 1865, Alfred Newton announced the arrival of three bones. Shortly after, the Rodrigues magistrate sent Mauricio a box with turtle and bird bones. One pair of legs remained on the island but the rest went to London where a grant was obtained to continue the excavations consolidating the Danish model on the shores of the Indian Ocean. Alfred kept comparing them with the Nordic garbage dumps: “The experience of Danish archaeologists shows that it is very unlikely to obtain, I will not say a complete skeleton, but a series with each bone of the skeleton.” The Danes, for their part, participated in the evaluation of the remains, corroborating that they had teeth marks from their human or animal predators and that, therefore, they were post-Portuguese.

In December 1865, A. Newton announced that some dodo bones would arrive in London for sale. Once again, the well done, the business seen: the food of the consequent searches to which several skeletons are to be thanked. Recently, for example, the French researcher Delphine Angst worked on a collection made in Mauritius by Paul Carié (1876-1930), an industrialist of French origin, a student of island zoology, who was also in charge of buying bones from other collectors, monopolizing the dodos that appeared in other parts of the territory. He never described them and they were left abandoned in France until 2015, when they were rediscovered in the storage room of the house. Their heirs donated them but they could also have made a fortune.

Engraving on the back cover of the French edition of his book, published in 1708 (can be seen: land turtles (lower left corner) rats (lower right corner) a Rodrigues solitaire (center) and possibly a gecko (trunk palm tree in extreme right)

Going back to the 19th century: in England, the bones revealed an unexpected variety according to the colors and names transmitted by Leguat. Out of the boxes came a zoo that would never hatch again. Thus, rummaging through the garbage, the Newtons confirmed that the economic use of the Mascarene Islands, in addition to erasing the dodo and the loner, had swallowed the turtle dove, the night heron, the parrot, the owl, the starling, the the blue pigeon and two giant Rodrigues tortoises, one with a domed shell, the other saddled.

From another package, the fragments of the Mascarene teal, the red rail, the coot, the turtle dove and the Mauritian goose, all disappeared in the infamous 1690s.. Alfred’s blue dove, day lizard, and parrot survived until the late 1800s. They were taken away by deforestation, typhoons, the bad streak and the ornithological fervor of the two Newton brothers who, just in case, killed a few specimens to bequeath them to the future with their crops and the splendor of their feathers.

