Human trafficking, cases of abuse and exploitation, children who fled their homes, and even kidnappings. All occurred in a single state, Tennessee, United States and required months of searches. After a gigantic investigation150 missing boys have already been recovered by the authorities.

The minors, between 3 and 17 years old, were recovered between January and February of this year, in a joint operation where Tennessee authorities worked.

Shelly Smitherman, deputy special agent in charge of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), told CNN: “The situations of recovered children vary widely, ranging from children who left home during difficult situations, some who were found with non-custodial family members, to abused children or cases of exploitation “.

The investigation is ongoing because last year a total of 240 boys. With the 150 found so far this year, 90 children and adolescents remain to be found.

Deputy Special Agent in Charge of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Shelly Smitherman. Photo: TBI

Denny King, the United States Sheriff for the Middle District of Tennessee, also spoke about it: “We cannot give up. We need the public, we need the media, we need our law enforcement partners and each other. children’s services departments don’t give up on these kids. ”He added that“ he couldn’t imagine being a father and having a missing child ”.

Human trafficking

The data affirms that, of the 150 children recovered, 93 were girls, according to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS). And many of them were related to human trafficking.

There were several arrests (although the number was not specified) and three raids throughout the state. The operation was called “Strong Voluntary Operation”. Among the arrests, two people had active arrest warrants and another – a kidnapping suspect – was arrested, according to a TBI press release.

How was the search

Smitherman, the TBI special agent, explained that intelligence files were analyzed and compiled in the fall of last year that showed that 240 children were hoping to be found.

Together with the sheriffs and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) traced tracks and in January of this year they dispatched teams for emergency operations in each of Tennessee’s three districts. Eight children were found in other states. Tracking operations began on January 4 and ended on February 26, according to the TBI press release.

DCS Commissioner Jennifer Nichols also spoke about it: “The simple number, 150, is commendableBut even more exciting is the reality behind each of those 150 numbers: a child or young person whose life and future could change forever. Work is transformative. We can’t stop and there is nothing else worthwhile. “

Some of the recovered boys left their homes during difficult situations and others were found with non-custodial relatives and there were cases of children abused or exploited.

According to official sources, the children who were in the DCS system before disappearing, will return to the care of the agency, which will take care of providing support as a counseling service and reintegration into their homes.

Efforts between the different State departments to find the remaining 90 missing children will continue, according to TBI spokesman Josh DeVine, with a search and information gathering system similar to the one used so far. The objective is to find them and detect new cases of disappearances.

Clarín newsroom with information from CNN, BBC, Tampa today and The Epoch Times.