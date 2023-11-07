❌🇦🇷 Jorge Almirón is the FIRST coach in the HISTORY of Boca, to win only 3 of 20 MATCHES (!).

It is the WORST STREAK of any of the 65 coaches who coached Boca during the ENTIRE Professional Championship. 😳

Via @gastontr16. pic.twitter.com/KsCPnPW8aq

— Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) November 6, 2023