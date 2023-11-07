In an exciting final that was decided in overtime at the historic Maracaná Stadium, Fluminese managed to win the “Eternal Glory”, and its first Copa Libertadores, by defeating Boca 2-1 with goals from Germán Cano and John Kennedy while that Luis Advíncula had equalized the actions for the Argentine team.
Everything ended in the worst way for the Argentine team since it was a 2-1 defeat, which did not allow them to add the long-awaited seventh Copa Libertadores in its history. Given this situation, after the return of the Xeneize delegation to Argentina, the DT Jorge Almiron He decided to step aside and resign along with his entire coaching staff.
This was news that took the Boca world by surprise since the 52-year-old coach had a contract until the end of the season and continued with the objective of qualifying for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores, but by not achieving the great objective of this 2023 , he left office.
Throughout the seven months he was in the month, he won 17 of the 43 games he directed, but only 3 of the last 20, in which he also lost the two superclassics he directed and is the first coach not to win titles in his cycle since Carlos Bianchi when he left in 2013.
That pale record of his last 20 games made him enter the club’s history books, but logically with a negative connotation, since he became the coach with the worst streak in that number of commitments during the 65 coaches who led Boca in Professionalism.
Yes, Almirón went from being one step away from glory to being remembered as one of the least successful coaches in the club’s history. That’s football, it gives you and takes away from you.
