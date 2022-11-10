The incredible salary that Marco Fabián would receive if he returned to Chivas

Ferdinand Iron Y Veljko Paunović They are still analyzing the formation of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara squad for the Clausura 2023 tournament and a few days ago, the Spanish leader met with the youth squad of the Sacred Flock, Marco Fabian de la Morato ask for an opportunity to be part of the team, who would not see their incorporation as something negative.
Likewise, his arrival at Verde Valle would not bother other people, given that the experienced Mazatlán FC soccer player would have a salary well below what the figures of the rojiblanco team currently earn,
And it is that the actuality of Marco Fabianafter leaving Mexican soccer and beginning his adventure in European soccer, the MLS and Qatar, his career has been in decline with teams like FC Juárez and now with those of the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’, in addition, his salary is no longer As in its heyday.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
According to site reports SalarySport, Fabian de la Mora perceived in Mazatlan around 650 thousand pesos monthly for a total of just over eight million 500 thousand pesos per yearthat is, in Guadalajara it does not even represent what its first 15 highest-paid soccer players of the entire current squad receive.
As an example, louis olivesone of the footballers with the greatest projection in the last year and a half and with the salary increase he received, fabian He barely exceeds the defender in monthly earnings of about 10,000 pesos, so the “low” salary of the veteran soccer player would be one of the only reasons why he would give him the opportunity in the first team, however, the final decision will be up to them , Iron Y Paunovic.
#incredible #salary #Marco #Fabián #receive #returned #Chivas
Leave a Reply