The Olympic kitesurfer Bruno Lobo He surprised his followers by sharing, through his Instagram profile, a video in which he stars in an incredible rescue of a young woman who was about to drown on a Brazilian beach.

The athlete was in full training, right in testing a new action camera that he had recently acquired that was active at the time of the rescue and allows the complete sequence to be seen.

“I went in at 17:40 to do the last test with the camera, it was a cloudy day, the wind conditions were not the best, but I decided to test the support that had arrived, it was the first day using this material, I put the camera to record and heading to the coast,” says Bruno Lobo in the video.

“After sailing a few meters I heard a cry for help and looked at the girl that she was drowning, I quickly approached her with the kite, tried to calm her down and asked her to get on my back, she was quite tired and helpless, I used the equipment to carry her safely to the sand, where the lifeguards performed first aid. on the seashore and thank God everything turned out well,” he says gratefully.

The story is faithful to what the images show, a rescue after which the saved girl comes to hug the athlete in a gesture of eternal gratitude for avoiding what could have been a great catastrophe.