The 2022 World Cup in Qatar ended with the consecration of the Argentine National Team in a grand final against France and this means that club football is beginning to return and the English Premier League is the first to return to its usual activity with matches corresponding to the historic Boxing Day and being an important day, many statistics take on another relevance,
In the first match after the World Cup break, Brentford and Tottenham drew 2-2 in a match that reminded us why the Premier League is the best league on the entire football planet. One of the stars of this match was Harry Kane, as usual when Antonio Conte’s team plays. The center forward of the spurs He arrived at the match after having missed a key penalty for the English team against France in the quarterfinals of the World Cup, which meant England’s elimination from the tournament.
The number 10 of the London team was the leader of his team’s comeback since they began losing the match 2-0 but a header that ended in his goal put Tottenham in the game that ended up drawing the match 2-2 after a goal by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. This goal allowed Kane to become the player with the most goals in Boxing Day history by reaching 10 goals. In addition, he made 7 appearances for him in each of his appearances on this very special day for English football.
Without a doubt, Harry Kane is one of the best scorers and players in the world and his goals rank him higher and higher. One of the only achievements missing in his illustrious career as a goalscorer is being able to lift a title with the club he loves.
