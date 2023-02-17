It’s been months since Gerard Pique and Shakira they broke off their relationship. Many things have happened in the life of mambos, such as the musical success of the Colombian and the love affair of the ex-soccer player. But the details surrounding that relationship do not stop coming to light.

Now the information that is around the entertainment portals in the world is about the real reasons for the distance that apparently existed between the artist and her ex-mother-in-law.

Already in January, a video from 2017 was leaked in which you can see how Gerard Piqué’s mother silences her ex-daughter, the Colombian artist Shakira, which generated a storm on social networks.

The ‘hate’ towards Shakira

According to the magazine ‘Semana’ from Spain, the age difference of the ex-partner was a key reason for the rejection of the Colombian from the Piqué house.

When Piqué and Shakira metthe ex-soccer player was 22 years old, while the Colombian was around 32. This difference was a reason for disgust for Montserrat BernabeuPiqué’s mother, being one of the reasons why he began to hate the Barranquillera, according to this information.

Another of the revealed reasons why Piqué’s mother apparently never accepted Shakira in the family was the fact that she was a public figuresince he did not like anyone shine brighter than his son.

And there is more, apparently he did not like that this upper-class Catalan family was formally related to someone who did not belong to this community.

According to the data, Piqué’s mother did not care about the artist’s fortune, but her roots, that she did not belong to her “Catalan class”, that is, the Colombian was seen as an “intruder” for the family nucleus.

Months later, Piqué lives his public romance with Clara Chia Marti, which apparently does enjoy total acceptance in the family environment.

