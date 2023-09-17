The multi-million-dollar Saudi Arabian League has not only hired a large number of world football figures, but has had to import referees to start raising the level.

Names like the Spanish Antonio Mateu Lahoz, the Argentine Fernando Rapallini and the Colombian Wilmar Roldan They are part of the roster of luxury judges who have come, temporarily, to dispense justice in that championship.

Another of the international referees who arrived in Arabia was the Uruguayan Andrés Matonte, who this Saturday was the protagonist of one of the most curious decisions that the VAR has had to resolve, since its implementation in world football in 2016.

The incredible reason for disallowing Al-Taawon’s goal

Matonte, accompanied by his compatriots Nicolás Tarán and Martín Soppi, was in charge of directing the match between Al-Ahli and Al-Taawon.

The former led 3-2 when, in the 89th minute, Musa Barrow’s header beat former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to tie the score.

Andrés Matonte reviews the VAR. See also Junior vs. Boyacá Chicó, live: follow the entire League live Photo: Taken from Canal Goat

Matonte validated the goal, but received a call from the VAR asking him to annul the goal. The reason: before the cross was taken for Barrow’s goal, there was a throw-in in favor of Al Taawon.

In his desire to resume quickly, the Brazilian Mateus, the visitor’s player, took a throw-in. The ball hit the ground, but outside the court, and from there the action that ended in the goal began.

For this plot twist you didn’t wait! 🎬 ➡️Musa Barrow scores for Al-Taawoun in 89′

➡️ VAR chama or referee for review

➡️Goal was annulled for a BIZARRE reason Have you ever seen something similar to this?#LetsGOAT pic.twitter.com/KPhHp9n4Cj — GOAT Channel (@CanalGOATBR) September 16, 2023

The Uruguayan judge annulled the goal and resumed with a throw-in in favor of the local team, who ended up winning the match. Unusual, but well done.

