One of the problems that the Cruz Azul Football Club had during the summer transfer market that recently concluded, was resolving the departure of the Chilean striker. Ivan Moralessince they could not find him a new club and that is why he remained in the squad for the current Apertura 2023 tournament, although he is still not taken into account by the coaching staff given that he is not part of the plans from the beginning.
Everything seemed to indicate that after the last tournament the player would not have a place on the team during this second half of the year, however, the board encountered a series of things that did not allow him to be released.
La Maquina received several offers from different clubs, among which the interest of San Lorenzo of Argentina stood out, however, there was a detail that caused the Albiceleste team to leave the negotiations.
The problem has been the same, the high salary he receives in the Aztec team and that was something that the interested clubs were not willing to pay, for that reason the months passed and the player ended up staying in La Noria.
This situation does not satisfy both parties, since the player is playing with the U-23, something that is obviously not to the player’s liking, but according to information from Leon Lecanda of ESPNThere will be meetings soon to find a solution.
