He United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English) makes every effort to ensure that all applicants for citizenship and other procedures are aware of everythingeven though many fall by the wayside for not meeting the necessary requirements. In this regard, the entity disseminates the case of some migrants who succeed.

Through his official X account in Spanish, USCIS reported on 19 migrants who obtained their citizenship at none other than the Minnesota Twins stadiumThe “lucky ones,” as the entity called them, They took the Oath of Allegiance before the start of the game of the renowned baseball teamand the entity welcomed them in a publication dedicated to them on social networks, given that it is a very special event.

And as if this were not enough, also were lucky that the Twins got a victory Moments later on the same playing field where they took the Pledge of Allegiance, “What could make it even better than that? The home team winning! Welcome to the new Americans and congratulations!” wrote USCIS.

Nineteen lucky new American citizens took the Pledge of Allegiance before the Minnesota Twins baseball game. What could make it even better than that? The home team winning! Welcome new Americans, and congratulations! pic.twitter.com/OyXg1DK4zC — USCIS Español (@USCIS_es) August 15, 2024

The other massive Uscis event that occurred in a stadium

As with the 19 new US citizens who took the oath at the Minnesota Twins stadium, Uscis also shared another event in which no less than almost 1,000 people obtained their citizenshipalso in a very well-known stadium: It was at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.

“It was a home run for nearly 1,000 people who became new American citizens at Wrigley Field”, the entity began writing. “Welcome to the American team and congratulations!”, the message concluded, in what was a massive and emotional event that was spread through the official account.