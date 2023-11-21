Marcelo Moreno Martins, one of the historic scorers of the South American qualifying round, said goodbye to the Bolivian National Team yesterday amidst applause, even from rival fans.in the 3-0 defeat against Uruguay in Montevideo.

Bolivia was trying to get closer to the goal defended by Sergio Rochet and to achieve this it was betting on the goals of Martins, who in his last three visits to Montevideo had scored three goals, one in 2011 and two in 2021.

Martins is the third all-time scorer in the qualifiers, with 22 goals, and this Tuesday he reunited with the second in the table, the Uruguayan Luis Suárez, who scored 24.

However, this time it was not just another match, but one with a very important meaning for both of them. The thing is that while Suárez once again wore the Celeste, Moreno Martins closed his time as a player for the Bolivian national team.

This time without being able to convert, the forward left the field in the 85th minute, replaced by the Colombian-born attacker Jair Reinoso. He immediately received greetings from his teammates, a warm ovation from the Uruguayan public and applause from Marcelo Bielsa and his rivals. Also a hug from his coach, Antonio Carlos Zago.

May the Centenario stadium say goodbye to you. May the entire Uruguayan team say goodbye to you. May the public applaud you when you say goodbye. That is the significance of Marcelo Moreno Martins, the most universal Bolivian. Legend. 🇧🇴👏🏻pic.twitter.com/KXP5WJEAIm — Renzo Galiano (@RenzoGaliano) November 22, 2023

“I left everything on the field with my teammates. I represented my country very well, I tried to do my best and today I leave with my head held high because I know I gave it my all,” said the 36-year-old attacker days ago. after the 2-0 victory against Peru at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz.

Throughout his career, Moreno Martins defended Bolivia in more than 100 games, becoming their all-time top scorer in 2020. For this match, he took to the field with his shirt signed by all of his teammates.

Uruguay beat Bolivia 3-0 and took a big step towards the next World Cup to be held in 2026 after winning four of the six games it played this year. After beating Brazil and Argentina, the Celeste confirmed the good moment they are going through with a victory that they achieved without major difficulties.

The public had their party, the one in which Suárez returned home and in which Martins

Moreno said goodbye to a team to which he gave many joys

