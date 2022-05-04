Palmeiras is making history in the Copa Libertadores and their numbers are overwhelming. They became the first team to qualify for the round of 16 and the difference they are making in their group is total.
Although it is true that he had an accessible area and with smaller rivals, he is showing all his hierarchy and confirming that he is one of the top candidates to win the title. Remember that he is the two-time champion of the contest and is going for the three-time championship.
So far in the Cup, they beat Tachira 4-0 away, Emelec 3-1 in Ecuador and overwhelmed Independiente Petrolero in both games (8-1 at home and 5-0 in Bolivia). He has two home games left and They promise to break all records in a group stage.
In the last 30 matches players in the Libertadores, Palmeiras got 23 wins, drew six times and only lost one game (2-0 against River but still managed to qualify for the final).
The goal difference is impressive: he converted 82 goals and only scored 18. Abel Ferreira is making history and is excited about winning a new title on the continent. Will we have a three-time champion or will this streak end?
