The League Cup 2023 is nearing its end. The great winner of the contest will come from Rayados de Monterrey, the only survivor of the Liga MX, or from Nashville SC, Philadelphia Union either inter miamiall from the MLS, with the last one having in its ranks the Argentine Lionel Messi.
Throughout the championship there have been complaints from the Aztec teams, since they have been making several trips, unlike the local clubs. In addition to this, even the sports director of La Pandilla, Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriegarecriminated those who say that traveling does not tire, because the helmsman of the inter miamithe Argentinian Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinoreproached the claims, saying that in Mexico they agreed on how the tournament would be played, without complaining in due time.
The reality is that the reality between Mexicans and Americans and Canadians has been very uneven because the Aztecs have traveled more than double. The statistics released that the 18 of the MX League they have traveled more than 69 thousand 495 kilometers, while the 29 of the MLS only 33 thousand 995. In fact, Monterey He is the one who has traveled the most kilometers so far, taking the other three remaining opponents by far.
Prior to taking on Tigres in the Classic Regal, the blue and whites had covered 6 thousand 246 kilometers, passing from the West of the American Union (Salt Lake City, Seattle and Portland) before crossing a large part of the country to land in Houston. Subsequently, to measure Los Angeles FC, striped he had to cross 2 thousand 219 kilometers.
Regarding the other contenders for the title, Philadelphia Union He is the one who has traveled the least, since he has stayed in his city, while Nashville SC adds 740 kilometers and the inter miami1,804. Without a doubt, the claims and complaints of Mexican managers and soccer players are very right, however, they will have to expose this with the president of the fmf, Mikel Arriolawho was in charge of carrying out the negotiations for the tournament.
