Inter Miami and FC Dallas drew 4-4 with a double by Leo Messi that would finally be resolved in a penalty shootout in favor of the Miami team. Those of the Argentine certified his pass to the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup, in which his rival has yet to be determined.
Once again Messi was the hero of his team, he opened the game with a goal and then in the final minutes with a real free-kick he managed to put the score at 4-4 to send the game to regulation time and later to penalties where Messi opened the batch scoring his.
The Argentine star achieved a milestone that until then he had not achieved throughout his long career, in which he has managed to win everything both at club level and with the national team.
Incredible but real. It is the first that the Argentine wins in his entire career at club level. He had played many with his team (without going any further, the last one was in the World Cup final, against France) but never with Barcelona or PSG.
How many definitions of penalties had Lionel Messi played at club level?
It is the second time that Messi has played a penalty shootout, at club level, in his entire career. The previous one was in the 2021/22 season with Paris Saint Germain, which ended with a defeat for those from the French capital by six to five in a match in dispute for the League Cup.
After certifying the victory against FC Dallas, the team coached by the Argentine coach, Gerardo “Tata” Martino, is still in contention for the Leagues Cup, and now they will have to play the quarterfinals where they still hope to meet their rival who will come from the winner of the match between Charlotte FC and Houston Dynamo.
