If in the first season of Martin Anselmithe fans of Blue Cross He was very excited after reaching a final, and for the second semester of the Argentine coach, there is no reason not to be excited about the tenth star in his list of achievements.
And the team of Diego Alonso has been reinforced like few times before and they are putting together a spectacular squad for the Opening 2024despite the absences of Rodrigo Huescas and Carlos Salcedo, as well as Uriel Antuna.
The latest arrivals to Blue Cross are those of Luis Romo and Jorge Sanchezwho arrive with the task of forming a period team that will achieve not just one, but several titles under the command of Anselmi.
The first thing to keep in mind is that the highs of Blue Cross for the 2024 Opening are headed by Giorgos GiakoumakisAndres Montano, Jorge Sanchez and Luis Romowho arrive at the institution with the label of holders.
On the other hand, the imminent losses of Carlos Salcedo and Uriel Antunaalong with that of Rodrigo Huescasrepresent a hard blow to the starting scheme of Machinebut that could also lead to more incorporations.
Kevin Mier in goal; Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi and Luis Romo as central; while Jorge Sanchez would occupy the right lane, with Rodolfo Rotondi as a left back. Charly Rodriguez and Nacho Rivero would be the midfielders, with Uriel Antuna as right winger, Andres Montano on the left and Giorgos Giakoumakis as a center forward.
Cruz Azul’s lineup in 5-2-3: Kevin Mier; Jorge Sanchez, Willer Ditta, Luis Romo, Gonzalo Piovi and Rodolfo Rotondi; Charly Rodriguez and Nacho Rivero; Uriel Antuna, Andrés Montaño and Giorgos Giakoumakis.
The goal would be to play with Luis Romo with third central advanced, Jorge Sanchez as a full-back with purely offensive skills and sign a replacement Uriel Antunain view of his possible departure to Europe; in addition to giving continuity to Andres Montano by the rule of minors.
Lorenzo Faravelli, Camilo Candido and Erik Lira They will be some of the star names that will give the squad some breathing room, something that was so needed Blue Cross in the previous tournament.
