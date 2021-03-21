The sun had just set that February 17, 1864 in Charleston Bay, South Carolina (USA), when eight burly men took their positions in the claustrophobic submarine.

The HL Hunley it went out to sea only propelled by the force of those defenders of the Confederate cause in the midst of the American Civil War.

It was fifteen minutes to nine at night when John Crosby, watch officer of the Unionist ship Housatonic, peered through his binoculars something in the water. At first he thought it was a dolphin, until, unable to identify that shadow, he raised the alarm. The captain of the ship, Charles Pickering, ordered to open fire on that strange object that was sneaking up on them.

Recreation of the Hunley (Daniel Dowdey).

Neither small arms nor cannons deterred the Hunley from its mission. The submarine crashed a harpoon to which they had attached a torpedo with 50 kg of gunpowder close to the helm and propeller of the Housatonic. According to the first theories, he backed off and, when he was about fifty meters away, triggered the detonation mechanism. The explosion was hardly heard.

Within five minutes, hardly anything was showing from the Housatonic. The water had quickly penetrated a huge gap. The crew members got into the boats and rowed in the direction of the Canandaigua, another Unionist ship, to call for help. Around 9:30 p.m., the captain, Joseph Green, and his officers set out in search of the men still struggling to survive in the water. Five of them lost their lives.

That night the Hunley entered the history books as the first submarine to sink a warship. But what happened to him? No one saw him again until 131 years later.

A fence difficult to break

The Hunley was built in the spring of 1863 in Mobile, Alabama, at the urging of Baxter Watson and James McClintock, partners in a New Orleans auto shop, and Horace Lawson Hunley, a wealthy Louisiana attorney.

The contraption, cylindrical in shape (12 m long and only 1.2 m wide and high) and 10 tons in weight, it was transported by train to Charleston to support General Pierre Beauregard’s fleet in the arduous task of destroying the Unionist ships.

The walking coffin

The Hunley got off to an auspicious start. Soon, sank twice. The first was due to the inexperience of Major John Payne. A rope tangled in the hatch and opened it, letting the water flow into the sub. Five of the six crew died, including Payne.

The second was also due to human error. This time Hunley made a practice dive, taking advantage of the fact that the person in charge of the device was absent. Nobody survived. It is not surprising, then, that the submarine was nicknamed “walking coffin”, “diabolical ingenuity” or “killing machine”. A rumor circulated around the city that “it sank in the blink of an eye, and sometimes before.”

USS Housatonic drawing (Public Domain).

The hardened Lieutenant George Dixon convinced Beauregard to rescue the Hunley from the bottom of the sea once more and provide him with seven crew for a new mission. For weeks, the burly men trained in what would become the world’s first submarine academy.

They were also pioneers in prolonged immersion: they came to remain 2 hours and 35 minutes underwater. Night after night they dived to try to sink an enemy ship. They did it that glorious February night.

In search of the submarine

For decades, many tried to find the Hunley. There were those who found his remains, but could not prove it with solid evidence. So would treasure hunter and multimillionaire bestselling writer Clive Cussler, who paid for his team’s expeditions in full with the sale of his books.

The first of his three expeditions to Charleston Bay took place in the summer of 1980. The spectrum of specialists involved could not have been more disparate. There were even una parapsychologist who sat on the bow of the yacht to try to tune into the location of the submarine based on trances.

Despite covering an 800m long grid (from Sullivan’s Island, at the entrance to Charleston Harbor, to half a mile out to sea) there was no luck. One thing was clear: the Hunley had not sunk near the beach.

The second expedition, carried out the following summer, covered 25 square kilometers from where they left off the previous time. While looking for an anomaly that would suggest a submarine sinking, other ships wrecked during the civil war appeared.

Among them, the battleship Keokuk, hit 92 times by cannons Confederates the Unionist Weehawken, the only battleship to defeat another during the war; and Stonewall Jackson, a Confederate blockade trickster who foundered trying to break into Charleston.

Rudder of the Hunley (Friends of the Hunley).

Except for these findings, “the search was as fruitless as a hermit’s agenda,” Cussler lamented. That’s why it wasn’t started again until thirteen years later, in the summer of 1994. After unsuccessfully scouring a 10-square-mile area, the treasure hunter returned home to Colorado, but hired underwater archaeologists Ralph Wilbanks and Wes Hall to to continue the search indefinitely in their spare time.

Finally, On May 4, 1995, the Hunley appeared, intact, 1 km southeast of the Housatonic. It hadn’t sunk right after the torpedo exploded, but it hadn’t had time to reach shore either. What really happened would be revealed by a team of professionals led by William Dudley and Robert Neyland, directors of the History and Archeology departments of the US Navy, respectively, after a fierce battle for ownership of the submarine.

The voices that claimed their belonging were those of the descendants of the man who rescued the Housatonic and others from the state of Alabama, where it was built. Ironically, the only one who disassociated himself from the matter was its discoverer, Cussler. “I just wanted to go home and start investigating the whereabouts of another shipwreck,” he would comment.

Blind rescue

Archaeologists, restorers, geologists, electrochemists, engineers, microbiologists… During the five years after the discovery, all of them carried out in situ investigations of the contraption, which was in good condition. However, the cloudy water made the tasks extremely difficult. With hardly any visibility, divers could only be guided by touch.

After vacuuming the equivalent of 115 truckloads of sand and mud, it was found that the Hunley it was technologically more advanced than the historical records indicated. The bow, for example, offered little resistance to water (a determining factor in gaining speed) thanks to its slight concavity.

Meanwhile, experts from around the world submitted proposals to hoist the device in one piece. The winners, a team from Oceaneering International, came up with a system that was as simple as it was expensive. With an estimated cost of $ 2.7 million, consisted of lifting the submarine with a crane. The submersible would rest in a kind of hammock and would be tied to it with harnesses covered with polyurethane foam bags to avoid damaging it.

Analysis of the degree of corrosion of the hull (Friends of the Hunley).

On August 8, 2000, hundreds of spectators saw the Hunley emerge live. The submarine was moved to the Warren Lasch Conservation Center, an archaeological laboratory based in Charleston. There it was immersed in a water tank of more than two hundred thousand liters to minimize the activity of bacteria and corrosion and to start the desalination process.

Uprising of the submarine (Friends of the Hunley).

The excavation and analysis of the Hunley yielded clues about the events that occurred that night in 1864. In a first phase, a cartographic study was carried out. Using Cyrax 3D laser scanning technology, an exact model of the submersible was obtained. The sediments were then removed from the tank, which allowed us to review how the iron plates of the hull were attached and to observe the location of the machinery, such as the propeller shaft and the steering control.

Once inside the submarine, the remains of the crew were recovered, your personal items (buttons, clothes, charms …) and navigation instruments. In the last phase, all solid material was excavated by hand for further detailed examination.

Clues that mislead?

Everything seemed to indicate that Lieutenant Dixon and his crew died at their posts. due to lack of oxygen, and not drowned by water. Another conclusion reached by the experts was that the submarine ended up on the bottom of the sea when it was hit by the Canandaigua when it came to the rescue of the Housatonic.

The finding of a flashlight, for example, seemed to confirm the theory that the crew of the Hunley they had made signs to his companions on the shore forty minutes after shooting down the unionist ship, a fact referred to in documentation of the time.

Subsequent studies have ruled out the role of the Canandaigua in the sinking of the Hunley, not verifying damage to its hull. Instead, the hypothesis arose that the submarine’s crew actually died at the time of the explosion.

Submarine restoration tasks (Friends of the Hunley).

In the remains of the crew, seated at their posts, no bone traumas were found, and apparently the pump to drain the water from the ship was not activated, which raises the suspicion that They were already dead when the Hunley sank. The finding in 2013 of a copper anchor at the end of the harpoon indicated that the torpedo was directly attached to it, that is, less than five meters from the explosion.

With this and other data, a team from Duke University conducted simulations in 2017 and concluded that the crew would have succumbed instantly. His research pointed to massive soft tissue injuries caused by the blast wave, being too close to the blast and having the Hunley’s hull thin. Archaeologists from the Navy’s history department disagree with the results.

While the studies continue, conservation efforts continue to take up effort, time and money. For now, the Hunley continues in a tank in the laboratory that hosts him, the Warren Lasch Conservation Center, where it is possible to visit him, with the mandatory mask, on a route limited to weekends.

