The movie “The incredible Hulk“, which was released in 2008, although it is part of the cinematographic universe of Marvelthe company did not have the distribution rights due to a contract signed with Universal. Despite this, they continued to use the character in later feature films, but not as the lead.

Now, 15 years later, Marvel Studios has recovered the rights and could already have the film, for example, to upload it to its streaming platform so that fans of the Green Giant can see it.

Why didn’t Marvel Studios have rights to “The Incredible Hulk” (2008)?

Marvel Studios waited 15 years for Universal to return the rights to the Hulk. Photo: composition LR/Marvel Studios/Universal/Vecteezy

Due to a contract signed 15 years ago, Marvel Studios would have transferred the distribution rights to Universal, with which it was prevented from making new Hulk films as the protagonist. Likewise, this implied that the profits from any project involving the Green Giant would go largely to Universal.

Will there be new Hulk movies?

Marvel Studios could already produce new Hulk movies. Photo: Composition LR/Marvel Studios

Although Marvel Studios has not yet announced anything regarding new projects with Bruce Banner as the protagonist, fans of the superhero cinematographic universe hope that this will come true, especially now when the studio once again owns the rights to it. The only news from the company, published on its website, is that the tape would already be available on its streaming platform.

Where to see “The Incredible Hulk” (2008) ONLINE?

Through its official website, Marvel has announced that the movie “The Incredible Hulk”, version 2008, is available on Disney+ from June 16, 2023 for all those who are registered on the platform and, of course, for those who are fans of Bruce Banner, the Green Giant.