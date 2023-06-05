The Incredible Hulk: plot, cast and streaming of the movie on Italia 1

This evening, Monday 5 June 2023, The Incredible Hulk is broadcast on Italia 1 in prime time at 21.20. The film was released in 2008 and is directed by Louis Leterrier. To play the green monster is not Mark Ruffalo, but Edward Norton. Based on the Marvel comic of the same name, this is the reboot of the 2003 film of the same name. Below we see the plot and the cast.

Plot

Let’s start with the plot of The Incredible Hulk. Bruce Banner, esteemed doctor, is working on an experiment that should make humans immune to gamma radiation. The project is commissioned by his father-in-law, Thaddeus Ross, who wants a super soldier. However something goes wrong after Bruce is exposed to gamma radiation and becomes an uncontrollable green monster. The transformation, however, is temporary and is caused by the state of mind. One day he transforms into the green monster and burns the laboratory to the ground, injuring some people including his girlfriend and father. Plagued by guilt, he decides to run away and lose track of himself. Five years pass and Bruce works in a factory in Rio de Janeiro to look for a cure.

The Incredible Hulk movie cast

Now that we’ve seen what the plot is, let’s move on to the cast. Here is the list of actors and their respective characters:

Edward NortonBruce Banner / Hulk

Liv TylerElizabeth “Betty” Ross

Tim Roth: Emil Blonsky / Abomination

Tim Blake NelsonSamuel Sterns

Ty BurrellLeonard Samson

William Hurt as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Incredible Hulk on live TV and live stream? As already anticipated, the film will be broadcast in prime time on Italia 1 on Monday 5 June 2023 at 21:20. To follow live television it is necessary to tune into key 6 on the remote control. If, on the other hand, you are interested in following the film in live streaming, you can access it for free after registering at Mediaset Playuseful both from desktop and app.