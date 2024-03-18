The organization of the Comic Book Festival 2024 event confirmed on its social networks the presence of the iconic Lou Ferrigno (72 years old), known for his role in the 1970s series 'The Incredible Hulk', as one of the guest actors who will be in our country.

During the five seasons of 'The Incredible Hulk', Ferrigno gave life to the green giant, while fellow actor Bill Bixby played his alter ego, Bruce Banner. Thanks to that role, Lou Ferrigno He achieved worldwide fame and notoriety. Even other actors such as Mark Ruffalo, Eric Bana and Edward Norton have played the green monster, but none could have the popularity that Ferrigno's Hulk achieved at the time.

What did Lou Ferrigno say about his participation in the Comic Festival Day?

The retired bodybuilder and actor, Lou Ferrigno, who is also a good friend of Arnold Schwarzenegger, issued a video on his social networks confirming his participation in the day of the comic festival, which will take place from May 2 to 5 at the Jesús María district, in Lima.

“Hello everyone, I'm the great Lou Ferrigno, The Incredible Hulk, I will be in Lima, Peru on Comic Book Day, from May 3 to 5. I can't wait to be there, for the first time in Lima to meet all my fans”the 72-year-old actor shared.

What other famous actors will be present at Comic Day?

In addition to the star figure that will be Lou Ferrigno, who played The Incredible Hulk, Comic Book Day 2024 will feature the presence of other prominent actors. Among them are Hiroshi Tokoro, known for his role in the Japanese series 'Jiban', as well as Jack Guzmán and Phillip Andrew, actors from 'Power Rangers'.

Hiroshi Tokoro, protagonist of Jiban. Photo: Ecuavisa.

The event will take place exactly on La Peruanidad Avenue, next to Campo de Marte, in Jesús María. Tickets are available for sale at Joinnus.

What was the series 'The Incredible Hulk' about?

During the period from 1978 to 1982, the American network CBS broadcast the successful television series 'The Incredible Hulk' ('The Incredible Hulk' in English), an adaptation of the famous comic created by the legendary writer and artist Stan Lee. This production not only gained great acceptance in the United States, but also in Spanish-speaking countries where it achieved resounding success.

The plot revolved around scientist David Bruce Banner, played by actor Bill Bixby, who, after accidentally being exposed to a massive dose of gamma rays during an experiment in his laboratory, underwent a radical transformation. When he had episodes of anger, Banner turned into the Hulk (faced by Lou Ferrigno), a green-skinned creature with superhuman strength.

Throughout the series, Banner, now a wandering vagabond, attempted to control this transformation while escaping the pursuit of journalist Jack McGee, who was unaware of the Hulk's true identity and sought fame by recounting his story.

