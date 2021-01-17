CargoHome, from Waco, United States, has specialized in container constructions and one of their two-story houses is a real sensation.

It is made with two containers, one of 12 meters at the bottom and another from 6 meters at the top.

On the ground floor you have a small bedroom along with a bathroom, kitchen, dining room and living room. And upstairs there is a master suite with a full size bathroom and giant glass doors that open to the private upper deck.

The kitchen area is fully equipped and has finishes in granite and quartz along with lots of storage cabinets.

Upstairs there is a master suite with a full size bathroom (Cargo Home).

The kitchen flows directly into the dining room with capacity for 3 or 4 people, depending on the configuration of the built-in table.

A stove, refrigerator, and full-size sink provide everything you need to prepare delicious meals (Cargo Home).

The living room has space for a large sofa and coffee table along with an optional additional dining area that folds out from the wall.

The interior is paneled with Pinewood and all the windows have custom made wood frames.

The roof terrace is secured by an elegant stainless steel cable railing system and is a romantic place to enjoy fresh air and outdoor scenery (Cargo Home).

The upper floor is accessed via an exterior spiral staircase and the roof terrace is secured by an elegant stainless steel cable railing system and is a romantic place to enjoy the fresh air and scenery outside.

He cedar siding carefully spaced lines the exterior of the container, protecting it from the sun and allowing a glimpse of the original container underneath.

According to the options chosen and the accessories ordered, the price varies from US $ 46,000 to US $ 98,000.

