A goal of more than 80 meters by Facundo Suárez for Gimnasia y Esgrima de Jujuy against Deportivo Morón was the highlight of the Sunday day of the fourth date of the First National.

With that “pearl”, the Jujuy Wolf got his first win in the championship, defeating Gallito 2-0 at home. The striking cry of Suárez, a striker by trade, served to seal a victory that had begun to get on track with Leandro González’s goal.

The Jujuy Wolf got a difficult victory in his stadium, because although he started the game with the right foot, he had to endure the lukewarm onslaught of the visit that looked for a draw without much clarity.

Some shots from outside the area that were well resolved by goalkeeper Fernando Otarola were registered within the little that the ‘Gallo’ offered.

In the second half, Gimnasia was better planted on the court, closed the circuits to the visit and began to have more the ball, although without depth.

The definition came at 20 minutes, when – in desperation – the visiting team advanced all their lines and a mischief from forward Facundo Suárez allowed the Jujuy team to increase the difference.

The attacker took a ball against the side and finished from more than 80 meters before an arc totally unguarded by the absence of Mansilla who had advanced excessively.

The second goal ended up demolishing the few illusions that the visiting team had, while those led by Arnaldo “Cacho” Sialle bagged their first victory in the tournament, after three consecutive defeats.

Source: Télam