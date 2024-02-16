Striped continues in a big way and after a new victory, now against Communications at the turn of the Concacafit seems that he recovered a key player in the emotional aspect, since the Tecatito Crown He returned to the path of goal after several months without seeing a goal.
Jesus Manuel Corona scored the second goal of Monterey in it Steel giant this Thursday and broke an intense drought without scoring a goal, mainly caused by the complicated return he had after the leg injury that left him out for several months.
The last goal of Tecatito Crown It was on July 18, 2023 with the Sevillein a friendly match so he had not scored a goal for more than 10 months.
Regarding the last official goal of Tecatitothis dates back to May 14, 2023, on Matchday 34 of La Liga, against Valladolid, so his last goal against Comunicaciones means a breath of fresh air for the “bombshell signing” of Rayados this semester.
The recent history of Tecatito Corona It's sad, because after landing on the right foot Seville At the beginning of 2022, in the winter market, he was a starter for practically the rest of the season; He scored two goals and gave four assists in The league; However, just beginning the following season he fractured his fibula.
This left him out of the Qatar World Cup 2022 and practically ended his career in Europebecause although he returned until May 2023 and scored a goal, he was no longer a starter, so starting this year he was transferred to Striped.
