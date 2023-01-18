The Premier League is, for many, the best league in the world. The game is dynamic, colorful and all the teams look for the rival goal at any time, but in recent years the title has been divided between two teams: Manchester City and Liverpool. For this 2022/23 season, a team appeared that, although it was not a great candidate, but one to take into account to have a good tournament. That was Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who today is the leader in the standings with an 8-point advantage over the sky-blue team from Manchester.
Now, after playing 18 games, the current Gunners have collected more points (47) than the historic team led by Arsène Wenger known as “The Invincibles”. That team earned that name after having won the 2003/04 Premier League undefeated with a record of 26 wins and 12 draws, thus reaching 90 points obtained.
That team had a perfect balance between offense and defense since the attack was made up of players like Robert Pirès, Fredrik Ljunberg; Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry and the entries of Nwankwo Kanu while in the defensive aspect Jens Lehmann, Sol Campbell, Kolo Touré, Ashley Cole, Gilberto Silva and Patrick Vieira stood out. A very advanced team for that era of football and that marked an entire generation with its very good football.
Today, the team led by Mikel Arteta is displaying a very dynamic game in offense at the hands of players like Martín Ødegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli or Gabriel Jesús (currently injured) that is causing problems for every defense in front of them but They also have a balance with a very solid defense led by Granit Xhaka, William Saliba and a very safe goalkeeper in Aaron Ramsdale. They are the second highest scoring team in the tournament with 42 goals scored (Manchester City is the leader with 46 goals) but they are also the second team that conceded the fewest goals (14 against Newcastle’s 11).
They are similar in that both have a very powerful offensive part but also with many variables at a very good level and also a defensive sector that prevails over their rivals. Teams that are not tactically similar but have the same balance on the playing field.
At present, Arteta’s team reaches the second half of the season as the great candidate to stay with the most competitive league in the world such as the English one. They have 20 games left to go before they can put their names very close to the top figures of the team that plays at the Emirates Stadium.
