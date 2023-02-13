Chivas de Guadalajara started a new project this semester under the supervision of Fernando Hierro and with Veljko Paunovic as coach. Although it is still early to draw conclusions, the Sacred Flock has shown a slight improvement and is currently in seventh place in the general table in the Clausura 2023. In the first six days, the rojiblanco team has achieved two victories, three draws and only one defeat.
Víctor Guzmán has been one of the important pieces for Chivas to walk in the tournament. The ‘Pocho’ is asserting the role of reinforcement for him and he has been involved in three of the six goals that Guadalajara has this semester.
The former soccer player from Pachuca scored against his former team this weekend in a 1-1 draw. On matchday 4, against FC Juárez, he scored the goal in the 1-2 win over the border team. Finally, on matchday 5 against Querétaro he gave an assist for Alejandro Mayorga, which allowed them to rescue the tie against the feathered.
The contribution of ‘Pocho’ to the rojiblanco team is undeniable and it seems that his performance is on the rise. Paunovic took the midfielder little by little and now he is a fixture in the scheme.
With performances like the ones this tournament has had, Guzmán is dispelling any doubts about his signing and about the millionaire amount of money that Chivas had to fork over to bring him back to Verde Valle.
#incredible #contributions #offense #Pocho #Guzmán #short #time #Chivas
Leave a Reply