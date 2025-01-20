The Citroën C15 is one of the most iconic vehicles in automotive historysince during the years it was on the market it enjoyed good sales data because it was a van with great utility for agricultural tasks, which is why many of them continue to be seen in rural areas of Spain.

Therefore, due to its great success, the French engineer Christian de Leotard together with the coachbuilder Chausson manufactured a modification of the C15 that had six wheelsIn total, they produced more than 100 vans, of which some arrived in our country, like the case that @JavitoRivas shows on his YouTube channel.

What feature does this C15 have?

Firstly, the van had front-wheel drive, that is, a 6×2, since the rear wheels did not have it. Regarding the measures, The six-wheeled C15 has a length of 4.84 meterswhich increases around 85 centimeters compared to the original version.

For its part, This C15 had a 1.8 diesel engine that had 60 horsepower. and a five-speed manual transmission. In addition, this version allowed the maximum capacity to be increased to 1,100 kg. Finally, the C15 that Javito Rivas shows in the video belongs to a company in Ávila and was manufactured in 1994.

How many C15s were sold in Spain?

The Citroën C15 was manufactured at the Vigo plant between 1984 and 2005, reaching a total production of 1,181,407 units. Of these, approximately 38% were destined for the Spanish market, which is equivalent to around 448,934 units sold in Spainas indicated Motorpassion.

Furthermore, this model enjoyed great popularity in the country, especially among professionals who They valued its reliability and load capacity.





What engines did the C15 use in its 21 years of production?

This Citroën model was offered with a variety of engines throughout its useful life, adapting to different needs and emissions regulations. Firstly, it developed two gasoline engines that were innovated over the years, one of 1,124 cc and 60 horsepower, and another of 1,360 cc and 75 horsepower.

For its part, it mounted two types of diesel engines, the first a 1.8 liters with 60 horsepower, the second a 1.9 liters with 71 HPwhich was characterized as one of the most resistant diesel engines with low consumption.