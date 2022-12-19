the curiosity

It was late at night in Dhaka when Gonzalo Montiel bagged the last penalty kick in the final against France. But the late hours didn’t stop the Bengali people from seeing the match on the big screens and exploding in an irrepressible celebration of the Albiceleste victory. Looking at the videos arriving from Bangladesh, it almost seems that the real celebrations took place in South Asia more than in South America around Buenos Aires. But what is all this fervor on the part of the Bengalis towards the Argentine national team due to? The answer always originates at the World Cup, but at those of 1986: Maradona and the Albiceleste face and annihilate England in a game full of revenge after the Falklands war. The Bengali people, who knew British colonialism in the past, almost automatically sympathized with the band of Diego Armando who had so brazenly sent the British home. Almost 40 years later, Bangladesh has failed to develop a football movement capable of obtaining satisfactory results and, therefore, thought that Leo Messi could be what Maradona was for previous generations, developing towards the Argentine champion the same empathy and the same support reserved in 1986 for Pibe de Oro.



