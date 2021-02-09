It’s any ordinary night in 2012 in New York and a few hundred tourists (will they number in the small thousands?) Converge on one of the places where they mingle with lifelong New Yorkers: the mythical Madison Square Garden. The evening is one of those that nobody wants to miss; it is one of those dates when the ticket is worth gold.

Not so much for what the Knicks can offer, the iconic team from the Big Apple that never ceases to be a popularity magnet, even if it fares worse than the Racing of the thinnest times. After all, his fans are used to it and that season is no exception: they lost 15 of the first 22 games.

But number one: Kobe Bryant visits them with the Los Angeles Lakers. And number two: there is an Asian kid who, overnight, became a sensation. He had played 10 games, never -except once- he had participated more than 7 minutes and now everyone talks about him. He wears shirt number 17 and it’s called Jeremy lin.

“I know who he is, but I don’t know what’s up with him. I don’t even know what he’s done. Does he average a triple-double? I have no idea what they’re talking about.”

Six minutes into the game and New York wins 15 to 6. In the face of the Black mamba, author of the previous sentence shortly before the meeting, the 23-year-old is responsible for all points on his team: he got 9 and gave the assists for the other 6. About two hours later, he will have completed a worksheet 38 points and 7 assists to win 92-85. Kobe? 34 and 1.

That was the highest point of what was popularly known as Linsanity, a play on words between the protagonist’s last name and the word “insanity” (in English, “insanity”).

Today Jeremy Lin sees from afar the privileges of belonging to the best basketball league on the planet. Even those who have played for teams like Real Madrid end up being surprised by the huge differences in logistics, luxuries and preparation that exist in the NBA. Facundo Campazzo, who is surprised almost at every step, is the latest proof of this.

Days of future past

The former New York is trying to make his way by walking, again. Signed with Santa Cruz Warriors of the G-League (the Development League), where the discards or players who are not yet considered with enough potential for the big stage tend to go.

“It is my 11th year playing professionally but for whatever reason it feels almost like my debut year,” he confessed in the official attention to the press before the season that will start this Wednesday, February 10 with the match between his team and the Ignite, the new team that was formed exclusively to incorporate and develop the best players from American high schools and young people cracks from the rest of the world.

It will be in the same ESPN Wide World of Sports that hosted the definition of the NBA and also in bubble format.

For Lin it is well-known territory. Nobody chose him in the 2010 draft and there, in the G-League, he finished after playing in the Summer League and scratching a partially guaranteed contract with a Golden State Warriors who still had several years to go to dominate the NBA.

Jeremy Lin with Stephen Curry in his time as a player for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA. Photo The Mercury News

At that time, not a few were wondering about the real reasons for having signed him. Was the San Francisco Bay team looking to profit from the fact that it would be the first player of Sino-Taiwanese descent in a franchise that is located in an area with a large presence of Asian minorities?

It was hard to tell but Lin didn’t care. Nor does he care now to start over. He is hungry for something big, so he set aside a fortune in China, where he played last season and was offered a new contract with 7 digits.

Fast and Furious

That night of 38 points against the Lakers was followed by almost two weeks of a level ridiculously high and another two of very good performances to complete a month that not even in the best dreams could have happened like this.

The base, on whom the New York Times he wondered if it was the best thing that had happened to the franchise since the draft pick of Patrick Ewing, went on to register the Linsanity trademark in those days of 2012. The term had spread throughout the world.

The programs and radios reproduced his images and mentioned his name ad nauseam. The magazines almost choked on the words of praise. The lids were vomiting Insanity without distinction of areas: from Sports Illustrated to economic Forbes or the one specialized in men’s fashion and culture trends GQ.

Good old Jeremy made the cover of Time magazine. Something that Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods or LeBron James achieved just once in his carrer. Something that Bryant never got.

Landmark: Jeremy Lin on the cover of Time magazine.

Jeremy Lin, cover of the men’s fashion and trends magazine GQ.

Jeremy Lin on the covers of Sports Illustrated magazine.

But like everything that rises too soon without sufficient sustenance, it began to fall. The fault was, to begin with, an ailment in the menisci in his left knee that led him to undergo surgery in March and miss the remainder of the season.

The next thing that happened was that, unusually, the franchise did not match the offer Houston had made when it hit the market as a free agent. The journalist of NY Times Howard Beck came to define Lin as the most popular Knick in a decade. In 2016, after leaving the franchise, Amar’e Stoudemire assured that there were players who did not like him at all the media and popular rise from Asian. All the guns were aimed at the then star of the group, Carmelo anthony.

The Rockets seemed like the ideal place for everything to work: it was the franchise in which it had shined Yao Ming, enjoyed absolute popularity in the Chinese market and had no incumbent base. But in that same break came James Harden, who would become the owner of the team.

Since then, despite a first season as a starter in all 82 games, Lin began a too twisty course without being able to step on stable ground. Houston for two years, the Lakers (along with Kobe) the next, Charlotte for a season and, in his last year in the league, a time in Atlanta and another in Toronto.

Incredibly, on the Raptors he had a low contribution (a handful of games in the regular season and 8 games in the playoffs, with less than 4 minutes on average) but he achieved what so many superstars never did: champion ring. Was the first for an Asian-American. Although the floor did not move him too much.

Jeremy Lin and the Larry O’Brien trophy. Instagram photo

The search for the prophet

Despite what his Chinese ancestry might suggest, Jeremy Lin is a fervent Christian. He is also a cultured man. Just as he failed to convince the NBA teams to draft him, he had also failed to seduce the most prestigious universities, so he ended up playing at one that did not offer scholarships. One more than particular: the very prestigious Harvard University, where graduated in Economics.

Traveling in China after winning the title in 2019, he went to give a talk to young people of his religion. There the base’s words made even clearer those feelings of non-enjoyment that had been added to the rejection, again: he came from a free agency in which no franchise wanted to have him.

“There is a saying that once you hit bottom, the only way is up,” he said at the meeting. to me the bottom seems to go on and on. I feel like somehow the NBA has given up on me. “

Jeremy Lin, in his happiest hours. Seek to return to them. AP Photo

He was brutally honest with the audience listening to him in a theater and the millions who followed him on Good TV. “I had to prepare for this trip and it was the last thing i wanted to do because for six weeks I would have to fake a smile, talk about a championship that I didn’t feel like I had won, about a future that I don’t know if I want to have. Honestly, I’m ashamed. It’s hard”.

However, the honesty did not take away the courage. “I’m here to tell those who work hard and haven’t seen the results not to give up.” It is the philosophy that he applied and applies thinking of one more opportunity.