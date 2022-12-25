The incredible and beautiful story of two women, who meet in the workplace and then discover that they are biological sisters

A truly incredible story, which has gone viral on social media and which sees the protagonists two women: Julia Tinetti, 31, and Cassandra Madison, 32.

Credit: People

In 2013, the two women met known in the workplace. Both worked at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven. Julia realized that Cassandra had a tattoo of the Dominican Republic flag. She too was Dominican and so they started talking and getting to know each other, until become friends.

Neither of them ever imagined what would happen next and what their lives would be like change forever.

We started dating. We’d go out for drinks, for dinner. We started dressing alike. One day, while talking, we discovered that they were both adopted. So we wondered if our connection could have an explanation and we started to investigate.

However, the information on the adoption documents of both, they didn’t match. They had been adopted by two different cities. But there was one thing that bound them, theirs adoptive mothers knew each other and they had been friends.

Thanks to numerous questions, they managed to trace the biological mother, she had the same surname in all the documents held by their parents. After more investigations, they found out of be sisters! They had been born to a couple who already had 7 other children and the two of them had arrived in a moment of economic difficulty, so they had been forced to give them up for adoption.

Their dad is called Adriano Luna Collado and still resides in the Dominican Republic, while their mother died in 2015. Her name was Yulianna Collado.

Shortly after, to have a real confirmation, his women decided to do the DNA test. They couldn’t believe it, it was all true!

It almost seems like the plot of a movie, yet it’s a wonderful story that really happened. Two women who know each other in the workplace and who eventually discover that their special bond has one biological explanation!