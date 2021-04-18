The chronicle of the Moto3 race should be the continuation of the wonderful novel that a 16-year-old pilot, Pedro Acosta, is writing on his debut in the motorcycling world championship. Acosta surprised in the first meeting in Qatar, where he finished second behind his teammate, Jaume Masiá, and left half the world amazed with a historic comeback from the pit lane that gave him his first World Cup triumph. The third chapter was written this Sunday, at that point in which some may be dazzled by the spotlights of an unusual exhibition, but that the Murcian they seem to leave him unmoved. From the tenth position of the grill, Acosta was climbing positions until he was second, at the wheel of the experienced Dennis Foggia, a place that he practically maintained until the decisive moment, a privileged place that avoids the risks of riding in the middle of the group, this time in a race with a reasonable pace that allowed the leading peloton to It was limited to eleven riders, nine in the last bars after the crash that involved Tatsuki Suzuki and rookie Adrián Fernández (before he had crashed, after a mistake by Gabri Rodrigo, Xavi Artigas, another rookie who came to lead the test) .

“The strategy was to pull and break the group but when I saw that it could not be decided to wait and find a couple of points to overtake,” explained Acosta about how he wanted to plan his end of the race. Or as he also pointed out, with more self-confidence: “The strategy is to have a good 45 minutes and take a prize to go home.” And caught again the biggest. After having measured Foggia in each braking, and after a new error by Masiá when he was third and that took him to the ground to open a small gap between the first two and the rest, Acosta destroyed him in the last turn, being able to even hold his position in the last corner when it seemed that the bike was taking him out. Two shots from the talent of a pilot who is breaking the mold and that it is called to become a whole motorcycling star.