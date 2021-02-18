An urban explorer managed to enter to take a look at a mysterious mansion that was abandoned for over 50 years and it has a fabulous story involving a world celebrity.

Rosehall house sold after being on the market for $ 2.8 million for the past four years.

It was once a secret hideout for him fashion icon Coco Chanel and it is still full of luxury finds.

The incredible haven of Scotland, in the United Kingdom, was the home of the founder of the fashion dynasty and lived there in the 1920s with her lover Hugh Grosvenor, spread Mirror.

Finally, an undisclosed offer from a foreign buyer was accepted. Anyway, the amazing property that includes 4,000 square meters of land they will require millions to be restored.

A curious fan recently managed to enter the grounds, took a look and took photos and recorded a video to share it on TikTok.

They jokingly mention the house as “bloody huge” and add that it was “beautiful and clean” while filming the rubble and clutter accumulated over the years.

They also contribute something very curious: that the place “smells just like Chanel No. 5”.

Another urban explorer whose name is Matt also shared images on his Finders Beepers History Seekers YouTube channel.

“One room had bottles of beer and sherry, as well as barrels of wine inside. It was fascinating to think about who could have been the last person to drink from one of those bottles, “he said, noting that entering the place was” true madness. “

“Some of the rooms were absolutely huge. There were windows that should have been 15 feet high, but they were full of moisture and the walls with cracks“He noted about the state of the property.

Beyond the expected deterioration, he was fascinated with some of the characteristics of the time, such as the beautiful cast iron fireplace.

“Coco Chanel came before the war and spent a lot of time here. They were his glory days and it’s crazy to think that he could have walked into that building before me, “he concluded.

The mansion that housed Churchill

Rosehall was one of the most expensive properties in Scotland when it was marketed in 2015, the British newspaper reports.

The house was originally built in 1873 after property that was located on the same site was destroyed by fire.

Coco was the Duke’s lover between 1924 and 1930 and spent several summers there, redecorating each room with a beautiful floral wallpaper inspired by her Paris apartment.

In their 22 rooms Remnants of the French designer’s hand-painted wallpaper can still be seen, while Winston Churchill remained there in 1928 while recovering from an illness.

Churchill wrote to his wife Clementine: “Coco fishes from morning to night and in two months he caught 50 salmon. She is very nice, and really strong and fit to rule a man or an Empire. “

The house should become a hotel in 2014, but the negotiations failed. Uninhabited since 1967, it appears in the high risk property registration from Scotland, with extensive dry rot, reveal.

The original property had been built for Richard Dunning, second Lord Ashburton (1782-1823), after he purchased the estate in 1806. However, the house burned in May 1817.

It was replaced by the current house and probably incorporated some fabrics from the previous one, such as the west wing with its vaulted ceiling.

The current house that replaced it is the only known one in Scotland with a Chanel interior and its survival was singled out as “remarkable” by the experts in the Buildings At Risk registry.

“Beige was a color that Chanel used frequently in its interiors, like the door of its office in the famous showrooms of Rue Cambon Chanel in Paris and the sofa in his apartment on the second floor “, they reproduce from the registry’s website.

They suggest it contained the first bidet in Scotland, installed as part of the Chanel scheme. However, there are those who point out that it would be unlikely since bidets were manufactured in the country since the beginning of the 20th century.

Caroline young, author of Living with Coco ChanelShe visited the house recently and was in awe of what she found: the famous bidet still in place, crumbling wooden shutters, and four-poster beds stacked against the walls.

“It offers a fascinating glimpse into Coco Chanel’s time in Scotland in the 1920s and despite its disintegrating state, touches of her liking can still be seen.