Love Hurts. Musician Machine Gun Kelly (MGK for friends) and actress Megan Fox have taken the lyrics from the somewhat sluggish power ballad ‘Love Hurts’ a little too literally. The American showbiz couple had already built up a reputation of ‘eccentric’ on social media, but with the announcement of their engagement they recently made it very furious. Baker (31) proposed to Fox (35) in Puerto Rico, after which the two shared the news via their own messages on Instagram. “I said yes. And then we drank each other’s blood,” Fox concluded finished her own poetic post.

It didn’t stop there. Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, claims in vogue that there are ‘thorns’ in the engagement ring being processed: “So if she tries to take the ring off, it hurts.” Both on Twitter and Instagram, people shared their horror with this sentence: “Everything I’ve learned about this couple is against my will.”

The outfit that Baker was wearing during the proposal was reminiscent of the referee shirts that employees of sportswear chain Foot Locker wear in stores. The shop itself also participated: “Just to be clear, Machine Gun Kelly has requested that day off.”

Some celebrities act on social media as if they are very normal people with normal people problems. Others highlight their idiosyncrasies even more. The singer and actress fall into the latter category. But when are you an exaggerated version of yourself and when do you put on an act?

MGK is seen as a poseur

In this couple’s case, this question has been occupying the internet for a while now. Are they really that weird? Do they drink each other’s blood? Especially followers of Machine Gun Kelly doubt his authenticity. He started his career as a rapper, but in 2020 successfully switched to the pop punk genre, a place where bands like blink-182 once dominated (MGK worked closely with blink drummer Travis Barker). A smart move, because pop punk is now going through a major revival. However, MGK is not welcomed with open arms by all rock fans. For example, the crowd at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, turned against him en masse during a performance, resulting in pushing and shoving between the singer and the audience in the front. He is seen by serious music lovers as a poseur playing a rock star.

I myself have a soft spot for the genre in which he now moves and that’s why I can also listen to some songs from his album Tickets to My Downfall quite appreciate. Especially the very catchy song ‘Bloody Valentine’ recommended.

In the clip accompanying that song, Fox plays along. At the beginning of her career she was portrayed as an empty head who only appeared in blockbusters like Transformers played because she looks so gorgeous. She later proved otherwise with the lead role in the feminist film Jennifer’s Body. In this she played with her own image and proved that she has more to offer than expected. A transformation that you would also grant MGK: from punchline to esteemed rock star and husband.