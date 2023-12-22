Global warming is causing a notable increase in deaths in Spain. The National Institute of Statistics (INE), with closed data for 2022, estimates the fatality attributable only to the extreme temperatures of the hottest summer in memory at more than 25,000 people. The bulk of deaths are not due to the direct effect of heat on the body (dehydration or heat stroke) but rather to the aggravation due to heat, often lethal, in the condition of patients at risk, the majority of whom are at risk. elderly with chronic conditions

The three very long and unprecedented heat waves of 2022, which drowned the country for 42 days between May and August, destabilized and took tens of thousands of Spaniards to the hospital in a critical situation. INE records certify that 158,129 people died in that quarter. There are 27,168 more deaths than those quantified in the same months of 2019, just before the start of the pandemic, which represents an increase of 20.7% in deaths. A sharp increase in deaths attributed to the repetition of torrid days that took their toll on those over 75 years of age. The main victims were the most veterans and especially women, with four points more increase in mortality than them.

The experts' analysis indicates that the causes of death directly related to excess temperature during the summer of 2022 were heat stroke (123 cases, compared to 47 in 2019) and dehydration (232, compared to 109). ). But in the same quarter, almost all the most frequent natural causes of death increased and the greatest increases were recorded in previous chronic pathologies considered at risk in situations of high temperatures.

Among the deaths that accelerated the extreme rises in thermometers, those caused by hypertensive diseases stand out (with an increase of 37.9%), diabetes (31.8%), senile and presenile disorders (13% more), pathologies respiratory (9.8%) and Alzheimer's disease (9%). By specific diseases, the pathology that worsened the most with the heat and caused the most deaths was hypertension, 38% more than four summers ago. It is the highest summer mortality due to this group of pathologies in more than five years.

If the comparison is made with respect to the same quarter of the previous year (2021), the heat aggravated respiratory pathologies in 2022, especially and multiplied deaths from coronavirus between May and August, when 12,109 deaths from covid-19 were recorded, 80 .4% more than those registered a year before. The relationship between extreme heat and worsening of covid infection is evident, since throughout the rest of 2022, very contrary to what was described for the summer, deaths from covid were reduced by 20% compared to the previous twelve months.

From record to record



There is still no official data for 2023, but experts fear that the trend of excess deaths due to heat will be similar. Last year was the third warmest summer of the century, only behind 2022 and 2003, with four waves and 24 days of extreme temperatures that made August hell, turning the central summer month into the hottest since there records, with 24.8 degrees on average and 1.8 above usual.

Experts predict that the trend of increasing deaths will be repeated every summer due to global warming

The truth, specialists agree, is that everything indicates that, unless measures are taken to stop the progression, the phenomenon will be repeated summer after summer, because the multiplication and longer duration of heat waves seems structural in Spain, with four of the five hottest summers in history concentrated in the last eight years. Spain is heading towards increasingly frequent extreme heat episodes, Aemet technicians warn.

Scientific studies suggest that if the temperature maintains its current path of increasing by two degrees compared to pre-industrial times, by mid-century heat-related deaths will have multiplied by three or four and global warming will spread throughout the Western Hemisphere. tropical infectious diseases with a risk of death, such as dengue, the Zika virus or malaria, which today are non-existent or marginal in Spain or Europe.