The calculation carried out by the Social Security Administration to determine the annual increase considers the average measure of the Consumer Price Index for urban wage earners and administrative employees or IPC-W for the months of July, August and Septemberhence It usually announces the increase in the month of October.
According to the most recent estimate of the Senior Citizens Leaguethe Social Security beneficiaries can expect a 2.63 percent increase this yearwith very little difference from the 2.57 percent forecast last monthIn this regard, the methodology used by the Social Security Administration raises certain uncertainties among the beneficiaries of the program.
Problems with the Social Security Administration
The methodology used by the Social Security Administration presents a scenario in which The increase for the beneficiaries of the program begins to lag behind in the face of price increases because cost changes due to inflation can occur at any time of the year.
In this sense, according to the information shared by the media NBC Newsthe IPC-W increased by 20 percent from January 2020 to January 2023while The COLA recorded an overall increase of 19 percent“About 50 percent of senior households rely on Social Security to stay out of poverty,” said Alex Moore, Social Security and Medicare statistician for the organization, according to the aforementioned media outlet.
