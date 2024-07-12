Although the cooling of inflation The price increases experienced by products available in American supermarkets in recent months are good news for citizens, Thousands of Social Security beneficiaries could be economically affected by the low increase in the cost of living adjustment (COLA).

According to the criteria of

Dragging the consequences left by the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic on the US economy, Social Security beneficiaries continue to suffer the differences between the increase in supermarket prices and the increase that reflects the profit of the government.

The calculation carried out by the Social Security Administration to determine the annual increase considers the average measure of the Consumer Price Index for urban wage earners and administrative employees or IPC-W for the months of July, August and Septemberhence It usually announces the increase in the month of October.

According to the most recent estimate of the Senior Citizens Leaguethe Social Security beneficiaries can expect a 2.63 percent increase this yearwith very little difference from the 2.57 percent forecast last monthIn this regard, the methodology used by the Social Security Administration raises certain uncertainties among the beneficiaries of the program.

Problems with the Social Security Administration

The methodology used by the Social Security Administration presents a scenario in which The increase for the beneficiaries of the program begins to lag behind in the face of price increases because cost changes due to inflation can occur at any time of the year.

The Social Security COLA increase was 19 percent in the period from January 2020 to January 2023. Photo:iStock Share

In this sense, according to the information shared by the media NBC Newsthe IPC-W increased by 20 percent from January 2020 to January 2023while The COLA recorded an overall increase of 19 percent“About 50 percent of senior households rely on Social Security to stay out of poverty,” said Alex Moore, Social Security and Medicare statistician for the organization, according to the aforementioned media outlet.