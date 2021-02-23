The increase in the subway rate It will be discussed this Tuesday in a public hearing. It is the previous step to the application of an increase that was announced in December, which will take place in two stages and will carry the ticket first at $ 25.50, in March, and then at $ 30.

As scheduled, first the ticket will go from $ 21 to $ 25.50. And then, during April or May, the rate will remain at $ 30. The Premetro will also go up, which will first go from $ 7.50 to $ 9.10 and then to $ 10.70.

The increase will be 43% and the progressive discounts for frequent travelers will be maintained. Thus, in the first tranche of the increase, you will have to pay $ 25.50 from the 1st to the 20th trip; $ 20.40 from the 21st to the 30th; $ 17.85 from 31st to 40%, and $ 15.30 from trip number 40. In the last leg of the increase, these progressive rates will be $ 30, $ 24, $ 21 and $ 18, respectively.

Under a City law, opinions collected during public hearings “They are advisory and non-binding”. This means that the Buenos Aires Executive is not obliged to take into account the suggestions or objections that are formulated in the debates. And after the meetings, already You are empowered to make the increases you propose.

The cost of VTV will also increase in the City.

This happened at the beginning of February with the calls to discuss the rates of the VTV, taxis and metered parking. Although there is no official confirmation yet, the three rates will increase between this week and next.

The taxi will go up 44% in two stages: the first, during this February, will make the day token jump from $ 5.95 to $ 7.14, with a flag drop to $ 71.40. The night token will amount to $ 8.57.

The second will be in April, when you will travel by taxi at $ 8.57 per tab and the flag drop will rise to $ 85.70. At night, the token will cost $ 10.28. The last increase in taxis had been in February 2020. The CNG, which represents 41% of the cost of taxi drivers, rose 32% from that month until now.

The value of the taxi token will also increase by 44% in two stages.

In the Buenosairean Government they speak of “update” to refer to the increases. They argue that several of these rates have not risen for more than a year, thus leaving lagging behind inflation.

However, there are costs that will suffer higher increases. In the case of Vehicle Technical Verification (VTV). The procedure will increase by 45%, so that the cars will pay $ 2,665 instead of $ 1,838. Motorcycles, meanwhile, will pay $ 1,002 instead of $ 691.

Regarding metered parking, the value of the hour will double: it will jump from $ 15 to $ 30. A year and a half ago that amount was not adjusted. Due to the pandemic, the parking lot continues to operate as if it were a Sunday. Therefore, the new rate will govern as soon as the metered parking is valid again.

In addition, in this area the City has been proposing for years the renewal of the system, with the extension to more blocks of the City. But different judicial brakes, changes in the project and the pandemic continue to delay its realization.

SC