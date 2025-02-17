Although experts initially ruled out the possibility that the seismic phenomenon was related to volcanic activity, the latest analysis suggests that the increase in magma could be the cause of the more than 18,000 earthquakes recorded in recent weeks.

Although the frequency of the Seats has decreased in the last hours, the earth continues to tremble in the Aegean. During the weekend, the noise caused by seismic movements sowed panic among the inhabitants of the affected islands. Until now, the experts had ruled out that the seismic phenomenon, which began on January 24, was linked to the two volcanoes in the area: that of Kameni and the Kolumbo underwater.

However, the latest analyzes, both in the earth’s crust and in the magmatic bodies, indicate that the seismic activity, – with earthquakes that have reached magnitudes of up to 5.3 degrees on the Richter scale – could be a consequence of the increase of the increase of magmatic fluids. This phenomenon would be causing the entry of magma into the tectonic structures close to the mood failure, northeast of Santorini. “The rise of magma exerts tensions about the upper cortex, which activates gravitational failures and allows the rise of fluid material, creating volcanic veins,” explained the Vulcanologist Evi Nomikú in a publication in their social networks.

This weekend there was no truce in the islands of Amorgós, Anafi, IOS and Santorini, where on Saturday there was a sequence of small earthquakes in a short period of time. As explained by the expert in natural catastrophes and professor at the University of California, Synolakis coasts, the characteristics of these Ladies clearly point to a volcanic phenomenon: “We are next to a volcano that is in eruptive phase.”









Before the false information that circulated during the weekend on a possible earthquake of great magnitude due to a volcanic eruption in Santorini, the director of the Geodynamic Institute, Vasilis Karastazis, clarified that what happened on Saturday was «a very dense sequence of microterremotes that caused the sensation of continuous vibration ». In addition, he recalled that these farm were recorded in the unid and not in Santorini area.

As for the strong hum that followed the earthquakes, the president of the seismic planning and protection agency, Efzimios Lekas, urged the islands to calm and explained that they were not related to earthquakes, but were the result of superficial processes generated by the expansion of sound waves.

Soil deformations

Karastazis also points out that “other geodynamic processes have been triggered,” which are being evaluated by the competent authorities. Although in the last hours there has been a decrease in seismic activity, the expert emphasizes that, to be optimistic, it is crucial to evaluate other factors, such as soil deformations. For them, volcanic and seismic measurement instruments have been installed, as well as GPS systems in Nea Kameni.

In addition, a team composed of a dozen experts, led by the director of research of the Hellenic Center for Marine Research, is collecting samples with the objective of mapping the failures of the area, underwater landslides and comparing them with the situation prior to the start of the start of The seismic emergency. The data collected from the seabed are being combined with those obtained by the seismographs, which will allow to obtain a global vision of what happens in marine depths and their surface effects.

On the other hand, Nomikú points out that there is still the possibility of activating the mood of the “They only lead to panic and uncertainty.”

Protection measures

The Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has asked that the schools of the islands of Santorini, IOS, Amorgós and Anafi remain closed until February 21. In addition, the state of emergency declared last week on the island of Santorini has also extended to the other three islands affected by the earthquakes. “The state mechanisms are on alert and we are taking all the appropriate preventive measures, following the recommendations of the experts that make up the seismic risk and monitoring committees of the volcanic arch of the Hellenic Council of Geophysical and Geophysical Research,” Mitsotakis explained in A publication on your Facebook profile.

In addition to the measures in force for two weeks, the closure of the schools is maintained, and the restrictions in the port of Santorini have increased, where vehicles will not be able to remain parked unless there is arrival of ships.