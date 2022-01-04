Some of the vehicles exhibited in the Murcian Hyundai dealership on the Molina highway, yesterday. / VICENTE VICÉNS / AGM

The increase in the registration tax, effective from January 1, which makes the purchase of new vehicles more expensive by an average of between 800 and 1,000 euros, according to calculations by the national association of dealers Faconauto, may cause the loss of some 1,700 sales of cars in the Region this year, based on the share of merc