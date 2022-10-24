Sellers have worked “at full capacity” in summer, as demand increased due to fear of shortages
The energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, after the invasion of Russia, has made many homes and companies that have fireplaces or stoves that feed on wood or its derivatives, such as pellets, turn their attention to firewood. It is a very attractive alternative for the pockets of citizens and businessmen at the time of sale.
