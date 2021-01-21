The State Academic Bolshoi Theater of Russia (Bolshoi Theater) will rely on its financial capabilities in connection with the increase in the allowed number of spectators. This was stated by the general director of the theater Vladimir Urin, reports TASS…

Earlier it became known that the authorities of the Russian capital allowed to increase the maximum number of spectators in theaters, cinemas and concert halls of the city from January 22 to 50% of the capacity of the hall.

The same decision was made by the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation regarding federal theaters and concert halls located in Moscow.

As Urin said, if with a 25% occupancy of the hall, the theater asked for financial assistance from the state, and it allocated funds, then with a 50% occupancy, the Bolshoi Theater will not do this and will try to fit into its needs.

The general director of the theater added that the occupancy of the halls is not only a financial issue, since, in his opinion, there is no performance without spectators.

“This is a necessary interaction between the stage and the auditorium, which must be at least half full,” he summed up.