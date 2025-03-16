The energy crisis that was lived throughout Europe for 2022 and 2023 has left important lessons. The first was the awareness of the prices of electricity and gas. The second, just as important, is that consumers lost their fear of … Change company. In this way, this sector began to resemble that of telecommunications, where the change of operator has always been common. The final result is noticed now. When there are important oscillations on the bill, customers are shot. A situation, on the other hand, that is not always as beneficial for companies as it seems.

As explained by various sources from the energy sector, Since 2022 there has been a escalation in the change of company due to prices. A situation that has been accentuated in recent months for several factors. The most recent has been the return of VAT at 21% earlier this year definitively. During the past year – and the hardest of the crisis – the government maneuvered to maintain this tax at lower levels. But from the Executive they have estimated that he had already returned to normal and, therefore, normality should be recovered. Likewise, the electric production tax has also been recovered. It is a tribute that affects companies, but that end up moving consumers.

Given this situation, however, since the main opposition party they consider that normality has not yet been recovered. Thus, the Popular Party continues to move through various legislative figures to try to reduce the VAT for light.

The data accompanies him. In the months of January and February 2024, the prices of the Spanish wholesale market were at 74 euros the megavatio and € 40/MWh. With regard to the first two months of 2025, the cost has shot at 96 euros and € 108/MWh in February. In addition, this comes after an end of the year where the reference of the 100 euros has exceeded most of the days.

With all these ingredients in the shaker, the reaction of consumers has not been waiting. According to the data published by the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) during 2024, important customer movements between companies, both in the free and regulated market (PVPC), were produced.

Specifically, you enter free rates, which is where all companies compete on equal terms, Endesa, Naturgy and Holaluz —What lives complicated corporate moments – they had a very important user exit between the second quarter of the year and the third, which are the most up -to -date dates of competition.

On the opposite side, with the positive net balance in customer collection, there are companies such as Gesternova, Moremobile (Masorange), Octopus, Repsol either TOTALENERGIES. These marketers managed to have high business performance thanks to their strategies that, in many cases, consists in offering the consumer important rates to claim their attention at times where there are high Wholesale prices.

In many cases they fish customers in the regulated market, where only reference companies can offer rates. In this segment, Endesa and Iberdrola suffered a fall in users, as did Naturgy. That is, there is a common denominator: when the costs upload alternative companies that tend to offer more attractive promotions based on mixed rates and crossed offers with other products, as they sometimes make oil companies with gasoline.

This situation has a negative reverse for companies. According to sources from the sector to this medium, to get a positive net balance in the collection of users it means that many more of those who have come out, something obvious. The example is that they have a favorable balance of 30,000 new highs, it means that 10,000 subscribers has been lost, and you have had to add 40,000. This involves a titanic effort at the marketing and advertising level, especially for smaller marketers.