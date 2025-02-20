Since past times, life expectancy in the most developed countries had grown exponentially, thanks, mainly, to a lower incidence of fatal diseases as well as a reduction of risk factors such as poor hygiene. However, Since 2011, a slowdown of life expectancy is taking place, According to a study published in the magazine The Lancet Public Health and collect IMMEDICAL.

The causes

The study establishes four factors mainly as those guilty of this: tobacco, ultraprocessed, fossil fuels and alcohol. In the investigation the Global Burden of Disease Report 2021 of the Institute of Metrics and Health Evaluation (IHME), where a worsening of the health of people residing in certain areas. The countries studied were Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and England.

He took one Comparison between changes in life expectancy, the causes of deaths and exposure to risk factors —Obesity, hypertension and high cholesterol – seeing how they increased after 2011 in almost all countries. This resulted in a general decrease in annual life expectancy of 0.18 years less, except for countries such as Norway, Iceland, Sweden, Denmark and Belgium.

Optimism among scientists

Besides, Countries like the United Kingdom had more negative results, especially from the Covid-19 pandemic, As well as a greater risk of heart disease and cancer, in addition a bad diet is one of the main reasons behind this fact. “The results are a matter of concern, especially in the United Kingdom, but also of hope,” explains John Newton, of the European Center for the Environment and Human Health of the University of Exeter.

Although, scientists and researchers warn that, despite this “slowdown” can still increase life expectancy, without reaching the biological limit for the moment. “The life expectancy of the elderly in many countries continues to improve, which shows that we have not yet reached a natural longevity roof,” explains Professor Nick Steel.