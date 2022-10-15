Overflowing hospitals, fatigued doctors and thousands of children who go to sleep every night with an empty stomach: this is the reality that in less than a year the northeastern and northwestern regions of Nigeria have crossed. The food crisis facing this and other countries has led international organizations to warn about “catastrophic” levels of hunger and food shortages. “I don’t want to be sentimental, but I started working on this in 2004 and I have never seen a situation like the one we are experiencing this year,” says the medical coordinator of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Abuja, Cristina Mach, during a virtual meeting with journalists to warn of the emergency in the African country. She is referring to the northwestern states of Zamfara and Sokoto, but her colleague Ximena Campos, MSF Operations Coordinator in Brussels, describes a similar situation on the other side of the country, which she has just visited: Borno State, in the northeast. From January to August, 4,400 patients have been hospitalized for severe malnutrition and 4,000 have received outpatient care in Maiduguri, the most populous city. They represent 160% and 94% more than in the same period of the previous year.

These figures are just the tip of the iceberg of the reality facing the world in the fight against food insecurity. According to the last Global Hunger Index (GHI), published last Thursday, the planet faces a weakening of its food systems and a reversal of the gains made. In the last seven years, the decrease in hunger in the world has been 0.9 points, compared to previous years, where progress reached 28 and 24 points in 2000 and 2007. The impact of hunger, according to the report , falls most heavily on countries such as Honduras, India, Nigeria, and Vietnam, where stunting disparities for children ages zero to five were particularly pronounced.

Children are the most vulnerable to these crises. Undernourishment in infants implies long-term effects such as: chronic malnutrition, which has impacts at the cognitive and learning levels. “Children with malnutrition will no longer be able to reach their full potential, they will be too short for their height, they will suffer from neurological disorders. And all of this will have an impact on their families, their communities and even the economies of the countries where they live, perpetuating the cycle of poverty”, they assert from Unicef. This agency estimates that at least 40 million children suffer from severe nutritional insecurity in 15 countries. In addition, 21 million children do not have access to enough food to meet minimum food needs. It is known as chronic malnutrition.

The case of Abuja, in Nigeria, evokes one of the most recurrent problems of malnutrition: a lack of food increases the probability of vulnerability to opportunistic diseases. Ximena Campos, from MSF in Maiduguri, in the northeast of the country, acknowledges that the saturation of patients in the area has forced the healthcare system to be extended to levels that exceed its capacity. “In hospitalization we had 80 beds and an expansion capacity of up to 120 at most. This year we had to increase that capacity and even opened another hospitalization site. We now have more than 300 beds solely and exclusively for pediatric patients with complicated acute malnutrition.”

A woman with her child in her arms waits for a medical consultation with MSF at the MSF Kofar Marusa outpatient therapeutic feeding centre, Katsina state, Nigeria, in June 2022. George Osodi (MSF)

Cholera, measles, chicken pox and malaria are some of the most recurrent diseases in this region. “The low vaccination coverage, the lack of logistical capacity and human resources and the weakening of the immune system of the thousands of malnourished children make a deadly combination,” says Campos. According to GHI data, currently 828 million people suffer from food shortages, in quality and quantity, while, according to the World Report on Food Crises 2022the number of people suffering from acute hunger has also increased in the last two years, reaching almost 193 million in 2021. The most severe impacts are occurring in sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Central and South America.

The perfect storm for malnutrition

Abdul, only six months old, suffers from chronic malnutrition. His mother, Kaya, had to flee Burkina Faso due to the armed conflict in the country and the long months of drought. “When I gave birth, I was sick and had no milk, so my baby became malnourished. When I came here for the first time, she weighed only three kilos ”says her mother in statements collected by Unicef. Poverty, climate change, covid-19 and wars have been the triggers for progress in the fight against hunger to come to a drastic halt. “This is what we call the perfect storm for malnutrition,” they warn from this United Nations agency.

Kaya feeds Plumpy Nut nutritional bars to her six-month-old son, Abdul Razak, six months old, who suffers from severe acute malnutrition. Courtesy of Unicef ​​(© UNICEF/UN0660071/Cisse)

The GHI insists that the countries where the greatest impact of hunger has been perceived are the territories where millions of people already lived with food insecurity. Armed conflicts were the main driver of acute food insecurity in 2021, according to the World Report on Food Crises 2022. According to this document, 193 million people live without knowing if they will have what to eat every day, of these, to 139 million the main cause of this lack of access to food is related to internal guerrillas and local conflicts. Alberto Casado, director of Awareness of the NGO Help in Action, mentions that the internal guerrillas in African countries such as Yemen, the Central African Republic and Madagascar, and Central America such as El Salvador and Guatemala have a direct impact on access to safe food. “This is a phenomenon that forces those affected to flee their homes to shelters where they are practically condemned to depend on humanitarian aid, because they are dispossessed of their lands and their economic sources. These groups even prevent the delivery of food to the communities that are within their territories,” he said last Thursday in Madrid, during a press conference called by the NGO to present the GHI. Between 2010 and 2021, the number of state and non-state conflicts doubled from 83 to 175, according to the World Bank and the FAO.

Climate change, the silent enemy

Extreme temperatures such as droughts, monsoon rains or natural phenomena also result in the displacement of people and the deterioration of agricultural production systems, on which these countries depend. Fatuma is one of the 89 million people in the world who are forced to move outside their homes in search of food. She and her five children left southwestern Somalia after a heavy rainy season that has devastated their crops and decimated their livestock. She had six children, but one did not survive. “My nine-month-old son has died of hunger. Now I can’t cry because I have to find food for the others”, she lamented in statements to Unicef. On the other side of the continent the problem is replicated. In Ckocas, Bolivia, Paulina Pérez and Cristóbal Flores, a farming couple, talk about the learning problems their children face due to poor nutrition. “We produce potatoes, corn and beans and that’s what we feed on,” they told the NGO Ayuda en Acción, insisting on the desperation they feel as they don’t know what to feed their family. “Our production is threatened by droughts and torrential rains,” they claim.

Fatuma Mohamed Omar, with her five children, in the Hagarka internally displaced persons camp, in Baidoa, southeastern Somalia. Loaned by Unicef

The countries that live from agriculture see their food security diminished with climate changes that are increasingly recurrent, extreme and prolonged, says the person in charge of Ayuda en Acción projects in Central America, Almudena Barrios. In addition, she details that world systems are not designed to feed the population, but to market.

Poverty and hunger, an unbreakable relationship

The pandemic and now the War in Ukraine has exacerbated the weakness of the food systems with the increase in the price of fuel and fertilizers; the closure of supply chains and the lack of public policies focused on guaranteeing the right to quality food. The GHI mentions that, in 2021 alone, the crisis caused by the covid increased the levels of extreme poverty for the first time in this century from 641 million people to 714 million. “Together, each of these we have an imminent cocktail of poverty” details the document. Máximo Torero, deputy director general of the FAO, mentions in his article Ending hunger, a dream or still a possibility?, —published in the GHI report— that the problem of hunger has nothing to do with a lack of food to feed all the inhabitants of the world; but that “hungry people just lack access to them.” He also claims that rising prices – a product of war-inflicted Ukraine – have already put even the most basic foodstuffs out of reach for many poor families around the world.

The report, which collects data from 136 nations of the world, predicts that at least 46 countries will not reach a low level of hunger in 2030 and positions another 36 in a moderate range of food insecurity; while 35 are in a situation of serious hunger and nine in an alarming situation. Although the document paints a bleak picture, organizations such as Unicef, Ayuda en Acción and Médecins sans Frontières affirm that this has not been a lost decade: at least one country from almost all regions of the world have improved their figures; 32 in all. And they maintain that the only way to prevent this suffering is coordinated work between international, national and local organizations. “It is the communities themselves who know their needs. It is important to seek respect for their ancestral knowledge, strengthen their leadership through capacity building and financing”, says Almudena Barrio, from Ayuda en Acción.

“We cannot classify the victims, choose who to help, all lives are important. This is an emergency that requires immediate intervention”, concludes Ximena Campos, from MSF. And she warns that the worst of the humanitarian crisis in northeastern and northwestern Nigeria is yet to come. “September and October is the time of scarcity, when malnutrition is triggered because the harvest does not start until November,” and she clarifies that over the years she has seen that the periods of drought begin a little earlier each time and end later. “This year the increase in cases began in April, so we don’t know what awaits us in the coming months,” she concludes.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO at Twitter, Facebook and Instagramand subscribe here to our ‘newsletter’.