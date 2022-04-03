Sinaloa.- The high cost of diesel affects in the fishing and shore sector to many boat owners to leave the activity as unaffordableacknowledged the ship’s skipper Agustín González Ortega.

Affects everyone

Without specifying an amount, the fisherman affiliated with the National Chamber of Fishing and Aquaculture Industries assured that many ships dedicated to scale fishing or catching squid and shark have postponed their departure due to the constant rise in the fluid.

“Many ships have stopped because diesel is very expensive and they do not go out to pay its current price.” He clarified that the increase in the price of fuel harms the various fishing harvests that are recorded throughout the year, since there is no exclusive activity that is most affected.

anticipated damage

Said for two years, fishing has been affected due to the constant increase in the cost of the fluid, which was reflected in the shrimp harvests of the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 periods.

In the penultimate seasonspecified that 50 percent of the boats went out to capture, while in the next only 40 percent decided to go to sea.

González Ortega commented that in both cases, the resource obtained was feasible so that the boat owners could get diesel to carry out another fishing trip.

excessive spending

González Ortega indicated that his vessel, El Propemex A-45, made up to four trips in the season that has just ended, whose production was a factor in purchasing diesel despite its high cost.

In a first outing, he asserted that a medium-sized ship consumes 35,000 liters of diesel, while a large one carries around 50,000 liters, almost a million pesos.

Precisely, he pointed out that to pay for the required fuel, they need to capture 6 tons of good-sized crustacean.

The Data

The season

From 800 kilos to 3 tons of shrimp was the production obtained by the fishing fleet that participated in the capture season, which began in mid-September 2021 and ended on March 15 of this year.

To understand…

How much diesel does a fishing boat spend?

A medium-sized fishing vessel that consumes around 35,000 liters spends around 800,000 pesos, while a large vessel uses more than 50,000 liters, the cost of which amounts to more than one million pesos, an amount that It must be settled through a capture of 6 tons of shrimp.