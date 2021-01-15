After several days of record infections and an unstoppable rise in the curve, a slowdown in the increase in the Region is beginning to be perceived. Of course, the pandemic has stabilized in very high numbers. According to the latest daily report, Health detected 1,831 cases in the last day, compared to 1,901 and 2,072 on the two previous days. The epidemiological report does not specify the exact number of tests or the rate of positivity, although it does include a graph with the trend in which it can be seen that it has not risen, but remains close to 20%. The Health spokesperson for the health crisis, Jaime Pérez, will detail all the data at 1:00 p.m. at a press conference.

In any case, you still have to wait several days to draw conclusions and you must go down much faster so as not to overwhelm some hospitals that are already in a very delicate situation: 640 patients admitted, 57 more than the previous day, and 103 in the ICU , five more. It is the maximum number of hospitalized in total the pandemic. The Region also has already reached 802 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic, six in the last day.

The broader perspective still leaves disproportionate numbers. The incidence already rises to 1,134 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, and 789 in 7 days. By municipalities, Moratalla is close to the rate of 3,000 and there are several more that exceed the 2.00: Abanilla, Albudeite, Caravaca de la Cruz, Fortuna, Mula and Yecla.